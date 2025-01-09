Stand up for the facts!

Loreben Tuquero
By Loreben Tuquero January 10, 2025

Video doesn’t show a man saving a bunny from the 2025 California wildfires. It’s from 2017.

  • This video was uploaded in 2017 during a wildfire in Ventura County, California. ​

A man runs along a roadside blazing with fire, frantically jumping before reaching out to grab a bunny, holding it to his torso while walking away from smoky flames.

"This is the reality of what’s happening in Los Angeles with the fires. This man saved a bunny," read the text in a Jan. 9 Facebook reel. Its caption read, "Not all heroes wear capes."

It’s a heartwarming scene, but it wasn’t taken during the greater Los Angeles wildfires that started Jan. 7. This video was uploaded in 2017, and shows Ventura County, California, during the Thomas Fire. That fire started Dec. 4, 2017, affecting Santa Barbara and Ventura counties in Southern California, and was contained in January 2018. It burned 281,893 acres and killed two people.

The Ventura County Fire Department determined that "power lines coming into contact during high winds" started the fire.

The 2025 fires in the greater Los Angeles area — including six active fires as of Jan. 10 — have not been fully contained. They have burned 36,000 acres and killed at least 10 people.

We rate the claim that this video of a man rescuing a bunny shows "what’s happening in Los Angeles" in 2025 False.

Video doesn’t show a man saving a bunny from the 2025 California wildfires. It’s from 2017.

