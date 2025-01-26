Basketball legend Michael Jordan has been the target of misinformation multiple times, often about claims of what causes and which people he does or doesn’t support.

This time, a Facebook post claimed he called to limit the use of pride flags in public spaces.

"BREAKING NEWS: Michael Jordan calls for ban on pride flag in sports and US school system!? ‘We don’t need to force this on everyone,’" a Jan. 26 Facebook post’s caption read.

But this claim originated from satire.

A Google search led us to an article published Jan. 4 by Esspots.com; that site’s "About Us" page says it is "dedicated to bringing you the latest and greatest in fake news" and is a subsidiary of SpaceXMania, another satire website. The end of the article reads, "Note this is satire, it’s not true."

PolitiFact found no news reports or statements that the basketball star called for a ban on pride flags. PolitiFact previously debunked other claims about Jordan, such as that he turned down a $100 million Disney deal because the company was too "woke," and that he endorsed President Donald Trump.

We rate the claim that Jordan called for a ban on pride flags in sports and schools False.