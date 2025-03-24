Trump administration officials say that a lack of details, such as names, locations and methods, means it was not a "war plan." Multiple experts called this disingenuous.

Military experts said that the texts included sensitive operational details about military action, which is akin to a plan.

Messages shared on the Signal app did not include the most extensive type of plans the military produces, but included a detailed timeline and operational information about a Yemen bombing.

Standing on a Hawaii runway, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told a reporter March 24, "Nobody was texting war plans, and that's all I have to say about that." The next day, he repeated the statement.

The Trump administration’s Signal group texts told a different story.

On March 24, The Atlantic magazine Editor in Chief Jeffrey Goldberg detailed how he was accidentally added to a group chat on the messaging app Signal with senior Trump administration officials discussing an impending airstrike on U.S. adversaries in Yemen.

In the initial story, Goldberg said the "war plans" he received in the chat mentioned "precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing." Goldberg did not include detailed messages about the military strikes because of his concerns about publishing sensitive security information.

The National Security Council confirmed the authenticity of the thread and said it would review how Goldberg’s number was added to the chain.



Following White House and Hegseth denials that "war plans" were discussed, The Atlantic published the full text thread. The messages released March 26 show Hegseth sent information about when aircraft and drones would launch, when bombs would drop and the expected movement of targets.

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

(Screenshot of Pete Hegseth message in Houthi PC small group chat. Originally published by The Atlantic.)

When we contacted the White House for comment, a spokesperson pointed us to Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s post on X that "no ‘war plans’ were discussed."

The U.S. struck Iran-aligned Houthi rebels March 15 because they have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea since the October 2023 start of the Israel-Hamas war.

After The Atlantic’s second story, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz wrote on X, "No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS." Hegseth made a similar post on X, saying released messages included no names or targets, which meant "those are some really shitty war plans." Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said, "There was no war plans on there."

The military doesn’t officially use the term "war plans," military experts said. The most in-depth military plans are detailed — hundreds or even a thousand pages — and include information about force deployment.

Still, most experts we talked to said that civilians would broadly and rightly consider the kinds of details included in the Signal messages to be specific plans.

After The Atlantic published the messages in their entirety, Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow in foreign policy at Brookings Institution, said, "Short of giving target coordinates, it’s about as specific as it gets."

What Hegseth shared, and what experts make of it

In the initial article, Goldberg said Hegseth’s messages contained "operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing."

In an interview with MSNBC host Jen Psaki after the story’s publication, Goldberg said the messages contained "the specific time of a future attack, specific targets, including human targets meant to be killed in that attack, weapon systems, even weather reports. … He can say that it wasn't a war plan, but it was a minute by minute accounting of what was about to happen."

The March 26 follow-up article in The Atlantic included these messages from Hegseth:

"TIME NOW (1144et): Weather is FAVORABLE. Just CONFIRMED w/ CENTCOM we are a GO for mission launch."

"1215et: F-18s LAUNCH (1st strike package)"

"1345: ‘Trigger Based’ F-18 1st Strike Window Starts (Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME – also, Strike Drones Launch (MQ-9s)"

"1410: More F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package)"

"1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets)"

"1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched."

"MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline)"

"‘We are currently clean on OPSEC’—that is, operational security."

"Godspeed to our Warriors."

Military experts said the texts do not amount to a full plan but contained alarmingly specific details.

"The phrase ‘war plan’ often (but not always) refers to a more comprehensive planning document, which can run hundreds of pages, with details of how the U.S. military intends to pursue a particular military objective," said Nora Bensahel, professor of practice at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and contributing editor to the War on the Rocks, a website that covers national security.

After seeing the messages, Bensahel said, "These are clear operational plans for the use of military force. I don’t see how the administration can claim these are not war plans, because they are clear plans for war."

A 2023 Defense Department guide defines an operation plan, aka an OPLAN, as "a complete and detailed plan containing a full description" and a "timephased force and deployment list."

"We have OPLANs as a contingency if we have to go to war," said Ty Seidule, retired U.S. Army Brigadier General who served in the U.S. Army for more than three decades and is a Hamilton College visiting professor of history. "Like we had for Iraq in 1990 and 2003. Those run to the thousands of pages and include incredible detail."

The text messages did not amount to an OPLAN, Seidule said, but rather the "CliffsNotes" version, with "all the important details of a military operation" and "clearly a security breach of the first order."

The newly revealed texts "amount to operational details from a concept of the operation (CONOP) or in this case, colloquially, a strike package," said Heidi A. Urben, a Georgetown University professor of practice and former military intelligence officer.

Seidule said Hegseth has a point that the text exchange wasn’t a lengthy war plan, but "what he did use was all the important details of a joint operation against an enemy force, which is worse."

Thane Clare, who served in the Navy for 25 years and retired as a captain, said since the Defense Department doesn’t use the term "war plan," that "technically gives Hegseth et al a completely disingenuous out." Clare is now a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, an independent defense analysis source.

However, Clare said, "the Yemen chat is 100 percent sensitive operational information that reveals critical details of imminent operations."

Military experts saw many security problems with administration officials using Signal to communicate the plans.

"Everyone in the intel-defense community knows that Signal provides PGP, pretty good protection," said Robert L. Deitz, a George Mason University public policy professor who was National Security Agency general counsel and senior counsel to the CIA director. "It is great for kids planning a teenage drinking party. It will keep their parents out of the loop. But no half-way serious intel organization in the world is blocked by PGP."

Our ruling

Hegseth said, "Nobody was texting war plans" in the Trump administration Signal group text about bombing Yemen.



Whether it was a "war plan" is a semantic argument. While there is no military definition of a "war plan," the messages included sensitive operational details about military action, which is akin to a plan. The text messages included information about the exact timing of impending strikes, weapons used and details about "target" movements and kills. The messages included a specific time with the message, "THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP."

The military devises detailed, very involved and lengthy plans for sensitive operations. That doesn’t mean this wasn’t a plan, including timestamps for actions to come.

We rate this statement False.