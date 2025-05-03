Stand up for the facts!
Manipulated audio sparks False narrative that Canadian PM announced ban on cars made before 2000
If Your Time is short
-
The earliest TikTok we found purporting to show Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announcing a June 1 effort to "phase out" cars manufactured before 2000 included a disclaimer that the sound was artificial intelligence generated.
-
Carney has not announced such a policy.
-
Canada has plans to effectively ban the sale of new gasoline- and diesel-powered cars and trucks beginning in 2035 to help reach net-zero emissions nationally by 2050, but that will affect new vehicle sales, not the use of cars people already own.
A video circulating on social media purported to show Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announcing a new vehicle policy that might have vintage and classic car owners clutching their keys.
The video viewed more than 5 million times across X and TikTok showed Carney explaining a new policy to rid the streets of cars older than 25. Carney’s Liberal Party won Canada’s April 28 election.
"Effective June the 1st, all vehicles manufactured before 2000 will be gradually phased off Canadian roads due to safety and emissions standards," the video showed Carney saying. "Noncompliant window tints, including rear windows, are now prohibited. Drivers will have a 14-day grace period to install approved replacements."
The earliest version of the video we found on TikTok was posted May 3 with a caption that said: "Mark Carney announces some new Motor vehicle laws what’s everyone’s thoughts? Audio from @Fish Audio." The company Fish Audio provides artificial intelligence speech features like AI voice over and voice cloning. A small label at the bottom of the post identified the video as AI-generated. It has since been deleted.
But posts like this spread without clear disclaimers that the audio they stemmed from wasn’t real. One TikTok user posted a May 4 video, saying, "I hope you don’t have a vehicle that’s before the year 2000, because as of June 1 they’re being phased out. Goodbye older vehicles." That video received more than 1 million views.
A Google search for the keywords "Mark Carney," "June 1" and "vehicles manufactured before 2000" didn’t return any credible news reports that showed Carney introducing the policy after he was sworn in as prime minister March 14. A Nexis news database search returned no results either.
Carney’s suit, tie and the background from the video match what those from his March 27 address on U.S. tariffs. During those remarks, he didn’t mention any new policy that would "phase out" cars manufactured before 2000 or a ban on window tints.
The closest Carney came to announcing car regulations was his discussion of Canada’s response to U.S. auto tariffs — though he largely declined to provide details.
"We have a number of measures we can take in response to those initiatives," he said of U.S. President Donald Trump’s impending tariffs on Canadian goods. "We’re going to know a lot more in a week, and we will respond then. And in a negotiation it doesn’t make sense to tip your hand and say what you’re going to do going forward."
Canada plans to effectively ban the sale of new, gasoline powered cars and trucks beginning in 2035 to help reach net-zero emissions nationally by 2050. CBC, or Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, reported Canada will require automakers to offer a certain minimum percentage of fully electric or long-range plug-in hybrid vehicles; in 2026, 20% will be the minimum and the percentage will rise until it reaches 100% in 2035.
Featured Fact-check
But this policy will impact new vehicle sales, not the use of cars people already own.
"New light-duty gasoline or diesel-fueled vehicles will still be available after 2026," the Canadian Government said on its website. "Gasoline and diesel-fueled vehicles can still be driven after 2035 and can be bought or sold as used vehicles."
We contacted Carney’s office and received no response.
Our ruling
TikTok videos purported to show Carney saying, "Effective June the 1st, all vehicles manufactured before 2000 will be gradually phased off Canadian roads due to safety and emissions standards."
The earliest TikTok we found sharing a video with this audio included a disclaimer that the sound was AI generated. We also found no credible news reports that Carney announced such a policy.
We rate this claim False.
