PolitiFact did not find any court records, news reports or statements from friends and family showing she was accused of child abuse or endangerment, or that she was ever arrested.

The screenshot contained no information about where the arrest record came from.

A screenshot social media users shared showed a series of arrests for someone named "Nicole Renee Good." The person’s age and date of birth were not consistent with information from court records about Renee Nicole Good, 37, who died Jan. 7 after being shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis.

In the days after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, social media users circulated a document that portrayed her as an abusive mother.

"Renee wasn’t so ‘Good’... Domestic Abuse Child Endangerment is enough for me," read a Jan. 11 X post that included a screenshot of what looks like an arrest history for someone named "Nicole Renee Good."

"If you can abuse a child, abusing law enforcement is no stretch," read a similar Jan. 11 Facebook post that shared the same screenshot.

The screenshot showed an image of a woman resembling Good, who was killed Jan. 7 in Minneapolis, after video showed an ICE officer shooting into her vehicle.



It listed what look like several arrests between 2022 and 2024, including one for a "domestic abuse child endangerment law" violation.

But the screenshot contains numerous reasons to doubt its authenticity:

The person named in the screenshot was listed as being 44 and having an Oct. 7, 1980 birthday. A person with that birthday would have been 44 at the time of the 2024 arrest and 45 as of Jan. 7, 2026, when Good died.

Good, the Minneapolis woman, was 37 years old when she died. She was born on April 2, 1988, according to a notarized Missouri court document from 2023, in which she requested a name change.

We also saw people sharing versions of the screenshot that showed a different age — 35 — with the same date of birth in 1980; that math doesn’t add up either.

The screenshot contained no information about what state or jurisdiction the supposed arrests took place, and we could not independently verify its authenticity.

The booking dates listed in the screenshot range from April 2022 to October 2024. Good lived in Kansas City, Missouri, during that time, documents show.

When we shared the screenshot with Kansas City Missouri Police Department spokesperson Phillip DiMartino he said, "I am unsure where that document is from."

Good was born in Colorado Springs and later moved to Virginia and Kansas City. She studied at Old Dominion University in Virginia, graduating with an English degree in December 2020, the university said in a statement. She was married to Justin Sheppard of Colorado, the Wall Street Journal reported, and later to Timmy Ray Macklin Jr., who died in 2023. She had three children.

PolitiFact did not find any court records in Colorado, Missouri and Virginia showing that Good has ever been charged with child abuse or endangerment. We also searched news reports for information about possible arrests and reviewed statements from Good’s friends and family. None revealed any information showing Good has faced child abuse charges.

Her former brother-in-law, Joseph Macklin, described her as "a great and loving mother," The Washington Post reported.

She had recently moved to Minneapolis with her wife and 6-year-old son, whom she had with her second husband, according to news reports.

Good’s first husband called her a "devoted Christian" in an interview with The Associated Press. He said he never knew her to participate in any protests. Together, they had a daughter and son, now 15 and 12.

The AP also reported that Good "was never charged with anything" beyond a traffic ticket. PolitiFact found she was cited in 2019 in Virginia for failure to have her vehicle inspected. The Denver Post also reported that she had a 2012 traffic ticket in El Paso County, Colorado.

A screenshot showing an arrest record for a "Nicole Renee Good" contains numerous inconsistencies and does not prove Renee Nicole Good was accused of child abuse. We rate that claim False.

PolitiFact Researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this report.