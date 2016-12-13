2016 Lie of the Year Readers’ Poll results

The entire 2016 election has won this year’s reader competition for most significant falsehood.

President-elect Donald Trump, 2015 Lie of the Year winner and defending champion of last year’s reader poll, finished in second place with his Pants on Fire claim of "large scale election fraud happening on and before election day." The trend of fake news, made-up stories that go viral, nabbed third place.

We offered readers six finalists for 2016 and an option to write in a misstatement. It’s the eighth year in a row we’ve asked readers to weigh in via an online poll. We received 8,529 entries.

Here are the results: