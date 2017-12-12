2017 Lie of the Year Readers’ Poll results

President Donald Trump calling "the Russia thing" a "made-up story" has overwhelmingly won the reader competition for most significant falsehood of 2017. It is the same falsehood selected by PolitiFact for Lie of the Year.

The first runner-up was a claim about health care from Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, who said, "Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care." Third place went to a statement from Sean Spicer, who as Trump’s press secretary claimed that Trump had "the largest audience to witness an inauguration, period."

We offered readers 10 finalists for 2017 and an option to write in a misstatement. It’s the ninth year in a row we’ve asked readers to weigh in via an online poll. We received 5,080 responses.

Here are the results:

