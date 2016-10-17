Researchers: Jon Greenberg, John Kruzel, Sarah Waychoff

Donald Trump, tweet, Oct. 17, 2016

Donald Trump, tweet, Feb. 15, 2017

Donald Trump, tweet, Feb. 15, 2017

Donald Trump, tweet, May 2, 2017

CNN, Trump once cheered Comey for the same reason he just fired him, May 9, 2017

Sopan Deb, tweet, Oct. 27, 2016

CBS News, President-elect Trump speaks to a divided country, Nov. 13, 2016

Independent, Donald Trump claims Hillary Clinton is 'protected by a rigged system' as US election comes down to the wire, Nov. 6, 2016

Heavy.com, Donald Trump in April Says He Has Confidence in James Comey, May 10, 2017

Washington Post, Spicer: Just the ‘beginning phase’ of investigating whether Trump Tower was surveilled, March 20, 2017

CQ transcript, "House Minority Leader Pelosi News Conference," July 7, 2016

CQ transcript, "Senate Minority Leader Reid Holds Media Availability," July 6, 2016

Fox News Sunday, "Tom Perez: Clinton knows she has to earn back trust," July 10, 2016

Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., statement, "Feinstein Statement on Clinton Emails," Oct. 28, 2016

Bloomberg, "Schumer Says He Lost Confidence in FBI’s Comey Over E-Mail Probe," Nov. 2, 2016

Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., Op-Ed in The Hill, "For the sake of the FBI, Comey should resign," Nov. 3, 2016

Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., statement, "Feinstein Statement on Hillary Clinton Emails," Nov. 6, 2016

Washington Post, "FBI Director James Comey to Stay on In Trump Administration," Jan. 24, 2017

Chicago Tribune, "Democrats accuse FBI's Comey of stonewalling on Trump-Russia ties," Jan. 13, 2017

The New Yorker, "Can Chuck Schumer Check Donald Trump?" March 27, 2017

USA Today, "Hillary Clinton blames Comey, Wikileaks for 2016 election loss," May 2, 2017

CQ transcript, Senate Minority Leader Schumer Holds News Conference, May 9, 2017

The New York Times, "White House Says Trump Had Weighed Firing Comey Since January," May 10, 2017

Sen. Rony Wyden, D-Ore., statement, "Wyden Statement on Firing of FBI Director James Comey," May 9, 2017

Tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders, May 9, 2017

Tweet from Sen. Tim Kaine, May 9, 2017