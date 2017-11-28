Support PolitiFact on #GivingTuesday

Today is #GivingTuesday — or as we like to call it around here, #GivingNewsDay — a day to celebrate and champion the causes that matter most.



This #GivingNewsDay is a rare chance to take your support for PolitiFact twice as far. News Match, the largest grassroots fundraising campaign to support independent news organizations, has generously offered to double any donations made today, up to $1,000 per donation. To maximize this match, we’ve set a goal to raise $10,000 in one day! Give by midnight to invest two times as much in the news you need.



As an independent news organization, we’ve always put our mission before profits. And frankly, it’s amazing what our reporters do with the limited resources we have, working around the clock with the utmost professionalism and integrity. Your support today will go so far in expanding our resources to help us sort out fact from fiction in politics.



Quality journalism makes a difference, and your support makes what we do each day at PolitiFact possible. Without you, stories don’t just go unread — they go untold.



Donate by midnight to double your investment in our journalists’ work: informative, engaging stories that we are all better for having read.