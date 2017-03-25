This post was updated October 10, 2017.

For years, President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor Barack Obama for playing golf while on the job.

"Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf," he tweeted Oct. 13, 2014.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

But since taking office, Trump has been a regular visitor at his own golf clubs in Florida and Virginia — so far outpacing Obama in the amount of time he spends on the green.

As Trump’s presidency goes forward, we’ll keep tally of how many times he plays golf and how that compares with Obama at the same point in his presidency on what we’re calling our Trump Golf Tracker.

The score so far?

So as of October 10 in the first year of each man's presidency, the score is Trump 29, Obama 22.

Obama’s first game as president was April 26, 2009. He went on to play 333 times total over his eight years, according to CBS White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, who tracked Obama’s games.

It’s not as easy to track Trump’s game as you might think.

His staff has on several occasions declined to confirm he played golf while spending the day at his golf club. So in some cases, we have to rely on reporters’ observations and those of private citizens who spotted Trump on the course and posted pictures on social media.