A student survivor of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., claims CNN asked him to read a scripted question during a televised town hall, a charge that drew attention from President Donald Trump, but one the network vehemently denies.

Colton Haab, a 17-year old Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet, said CNN invited him to pose his own questions at the Feb. 21 event before a bait-and-switch dissuaded him from participating.

Haab had intended to ask questions that centered on school safety and included a proposal to use veterans as armed security guards, he told Local 10 News of Miami on the day of the event.

"CNN had originally asked me to write a speech and questions," Haab said, "and it ended up being all scripted."

Without more evidence, it’s difficult to know precisely what occurred between the student survivor and CNN ahead of the network’s high-profile event, which was attended by Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, and a NRA spokeswoman.

Here, we’ll lay out the claims and counterclaims, and provide more context.

A day after Haab’s comments, CNN issued a statement denying his account.

CNN response to the claim of a "scripted question" for last night's town hall: pic.twitter.com/Mz1hMqqfkw — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) February 22, 2018

"There is absolutely no truth to this," the network tweeted. "CNN did not provide or script questions for anyone in last night’s town hall, nor have we ever."

CNN added that they invited Haab after seeing him interviewed following the school shooting.

"Colton’s father withdrew his name from participation before the forum began, which we regretted but respected," CNN’s statement read.

Several news outlets covering the dispute have quoted an anonymous CNN source "familiar with" the town hall production. That person allegedly said the network asked Haab to elaborate on his original question about arming teachers, not deliver extensive remarks.

The dispute between Haab and CNN drew attention from Trump, who took to Twitter to pile on CNN, a news outlet he has long disparaged as "fake news."

“School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.” @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 23, 2018

"School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question." @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News," Trump tweeted. "That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse."

Haab was one of the survivors of the Feb. 14 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that left 17 dead.

During the rampage, Haab ushered dozens of classmates into a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps room where he helped hide his classmates behind kevlar sheets the cadets use for marksmanship training, he told CNN in an interview.

"We took those sheets, and we put them in front of everybody so they weren't seen, because they were behind a solid object and the Kevlar would slow the bullet down," Haab said.

In a subsequent interview on Fox News, Haab advocated arming teachers as a way to increase school security.

"I believe that if we did bring firearms on campus to teachers that are willing to carry their firearm on school campus if they got their training for it, I think that that would be a big beneficial factor into school safety," he told Fox News on Feb. 17.

"I believe if Coach Feis had had had his firearm in school that day, I believe that he could have mostly likely stopped the threat," Haab said, referring to football coach Aaron Feis, who died protecting students during the shooting.

Colton Haab, helped save students: “If Coach Feis had had his firearm in school that day, I believe that he could have… stopped the threat.” pic.twitter.com/l8JofSVQqu — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2018