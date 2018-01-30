Fact-checking Donald Trump's 2018 State of the Union speech

President Donald Trump is delivering his first State of the Union speech. PolitiFact is here to help sort out fact from fiction from the president's remarks.

• PolitiFact has fact-checking Trump 498 times. See them all here.

• Sign up for PolitiFact's weekly email newsletter and never miss a fact-check.

• Want to stand up for the facts? Consider a donation to PolitiFact and go on the record saying that facts still matter.

• Follow the speech on FactStream, a new app that connects you to three of America's best-known fact-checking organizations.