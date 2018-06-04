Stay Connected:

PolitiFact wins two Green Eyeshade awards

By Josie Hollingsworth on Monday, June 4th, 2018 at 3:34 p.m.

PolitiFact has been recognized for our work in accountability journalism with two Green Eyeshade awards. Since 1950, the Green Eyeshade awards have recognized the very best journalism in the southeastern United States. 

PolitiFact won first place awards for best Online Political Reporting, as well as Public Service in Online Journalism. Our entry was For facts’ sake: The fight against online hoaxes, because so much of what we do is based around fighting misinformation and fake news. 

These are some of those winning pieces of online journalism: 

  1. PolitiFact's guide to fake news websites and what they peddle

  2. Real or fake? Take our fake news quiz to find out

  3. Congress urges tech giants to fortify against foreign meddling before next election

  4. The media's definition of fake news vs. Donald Trump's

  5. Hoaxes, fake news about the Las Vegas massacre

  6. Four things to know about Russia's 2016 misinformation campaign

  7. Fact-checking fake news on International Fact-checking Day

  8. If you're fooled by fake news, this man probably wrote it

  9. Fact-checking fake news reveals how hard it is to kill pervasive ‘nasty weed’ online

  10. Seth Rich: Separating fact and speculation