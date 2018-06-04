PolitiFact has been recognized for our work in accountability journalism with two Green Eyeshade awards. Since 1950, the Green Eyeshade awards have recognized the very best journalism in the southeastern United States.

PolitiFact won first place awards for best Online Political Reporting, as well as Public Service in Online Journalism. Our entry was For facts’ sake: The fight against online hoaxes, because so much of what we do is based around fighting misinformation and fake news.

These are some of those winning pieces of online journalism: