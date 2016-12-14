Help victims of superstorm Sandy 'rebuild their lives'

For victims of Superstorm Sandy: "We are going to be with them every step of the way in helping them to rebuild their lives."

Just days before Election Day 2012, Superstorm Sandy struck the Northeast. More than 100 people died in New York and New Jersey and property damage was in the billions of dollars.

On a campaign stop, President Barack Obama promised that Washington had the victims' backs.

"We are going to be with them every step of the way in helping them to rebuild their lives," he said at a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Nov. 4, 2012.

Washington delivered.

On Jan. 28, 2013, Congress passed a $50 billion aid package and Obama signed it the same night.

According to the latest numbers from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, nearly 275,000 households collectively received over $1.4 billion in grants to rebuild homes and businesses and cover their living expenses during a time of chaos.

There has been some controversy over glitches that led the federal government to demand some of the money back from several thousand people. FEMA sent letters to 3,644 recipients. The average repayment demand was about $6,500. In many cases, the original paperwork was flawed. In some, the FEMA aid overlapped with financial assistance from the Small Business Administration. The repayment problem affected about 2 percent of all households FEMA helped.

In addition, state, local and tribal governments received $14.2 billion to rebuild critical infrastructure.

We rate this Promise Kept.