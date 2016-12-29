The Obameter Reduce the Veterans Benefits Administration claims backlog "There are currently over 400,000 claims pending within the Veterans Benefits Administration, and over 800,000 claims receipts are expected in 2008 alone. … Obama will hire additional claims workers and convene our nation's leading veterans groups, employees and managers to develop an updated training and management model that will ensure that VA benefit decisions are rated fairly and consistently, and stem from adequate training and accountability for each claims adjudicator."



Updates

Veterans benefits claim backlog dropped in Obama's second term

The number of backlogged benefit claims filed with the Veterans Benefits Administration peaked at the start of President Barack Obama's second term — with more than 600,000 claims pending for more than 125 days as of March 2013. In his 2008 campaign, Obama pledged to reduce this backlog, and until now we rated this pledge Promise Broken. In the past year, the claims backlog has reached a new record, but this time a record low. Since August 2015, the number of benefit claims awaiting a decision for more than 125 days has stayed below 100,000, which is the lowest in department history. As of Dec. 24, 2016, there are 92,226 such claims pending. That's an 84 percent drop from the March 2013 peak. The drop can be attributed to the agency's 2011 Transformation Plan, which sought to modernize and streamline the claims processing system, wrote Allison Hickey, the former under secretary for benefits for the Veterans Affairs Department, in an August 2015 blog post. The agency, for example, moved from a paper-based system to an automated one. Hickey also said that as of August 2015, veterans with pending claims were waiting on average 105 days, down from 282 days during the March 2013 peak. While this is one measure of success for the VA, it's important to note that the reduction of the backlog has not necessarily resulted in an increase in accuracy, said Dan Nagin, faculty director of Harvard Law School's Veterans Law and Disability Benefits Clinic. "While VA has substantially reduced the backlog of initial disability claims, questions remain about whether accuracy has been sacrificed in the name of speed," Nagin said. "At present, even by VA's own measuring stick, more than one in 10 initial claims decisions contains an error." Additionally, the backlog for appealing a claim is also getting lengthier, he said. It's also worth noting that the VA set a goal for itself to reduce the claims backlog to zero by the end of 2015, and it did not meet that goal. There's still a ways to go in getting the VA's disability benefits claims backlog to a manageable amount. But there has been significant improvement over the course of Obama's second term, so we rate this promise a Compromise. Sources: Veterans Benefits Administration, claims backlog report, Dec. 24, 2016 Veterans Benefits Administration, "VA claims backlog now under 100,000 – lowest in department history," Aug. 25, 2015 Department of Veterans Affairs OIG, "Follow-up Review of the Veterans Benefits Management System," Sept. 14, 2015 Email interview, Daniel Nagin, faculty director at Harvard veterans law clinic, Dec. 28, 2016

We note some progress, but the Veterans Benefits Administration claims backlog is still large

On the surface, President Barack Obama's promise to reduce the backlog in claims to the Veterans Benefits Administration appears a separate issue from the scandal that rocked the Veterans Affairs Department this summer. The backlog refers to the number of claims — for disability compensation or pensions, or for compensation for veterans' surviving spouses and children — that have gone unanswered for more than 125 days. It's a long-standing problem that Obama promised to address during his 2008 campaign. Meanwhile, the controversy that erupted this year started with a Phoenix VA office falsifying wait-time data to see a doctor. It turned out to be a system-wide problem in which VA employees lied about how quickly they saw patients to take advantage of a program that incentivized VA hospitals if they scheduled a primary care appointment within 14 days. The actual wait time at the Phoenix facility was 115 days. While separate issues, the Phoenix scandal has shaken faith in the VA system and has left many wondering, veterans groups included, whether to trust other government data when it comes to veterans. Here's what we know right now. At the end of 2008, there were about 389,000 pending pension and compensation claims. About 87,000 had been pending for longer than 180 days (the benchmark was changed to 125 days during Obama's first term). In the years that followed, a decade of war ended and Iraq and Afghanistan veterans returned home. Additionally, some veterans who experienced complications from Agent Orange were now eligible for benefits. As a result, claims skyrocketed; 1.4 million claims were submitted in 2011 alone. This flurry of new claims increased the backlog considerably. At the end of Obama's first year in office, there were 481,000 pending claims, of which 176,627, or 36.7 percent, were pending for more than 125 days and thus were considered part of the backlog. Those numbers shot up as more claims were submitted. The backlog high came in March 2013 when 611,000 of the 884,000 claims were pending for longer than 125 days. It has since come down considerably. As of Nov. 8, about 240,000 of the 526,000 claims, or 46 percent, have been pending for longer than 125 days. That number is still higher than what it was during Obama's first year in office, though it's down since the peak in 2013. The percentage of cases that have been pending longer than 125 days is also higher than it was in 2008, but again, it's an improvement from the worst of it. So there's reason to believe things are heading in the right direction. However, veterans groups are concerned that the emphasis is on speed and not accuracy. While the VA claims 95 percent of the claims are handled accurately, Zachary Hearn of the American Legion told Congress in December that 55 percent of cases they reviewed had errors . For example, Hearn noted that a regional office in Nashville had a 95 percent accuracy rating, but their own experts found errors in seven of 22 claims they reviewed. "Our review paints a far dimmer picture of Nashville's accuracy than indicated in the Monday Morning Workload Report (from the Veterans Affairs Department)," Hearn said. Hearn told the Washington Post in April that those concerns with accuracy still existed. Those complaints sound reminiscent of problems the VA experienced in Phoenix and elsewhere with wait times. We'll be closely monitoring the numbers, and the result of new initiatives to better track and verify data reported by the various VA regional offices. There are plenty of circumstances that explain the surge in new claims under this administration and the growth in the backlog. Significant progress has been demonstrated since claims hit their peak, and at the current pace it seems reasonable to believe that the administration will reach its goal of reducing the backlog before Obama leaves office. However, right now the numbers say that the backlog remains higher than what it was during Obama's first year in office. That being the case, we're keeping this at Promise Broken. Sources: Email interview with Josh Taylor, spokesman for Veteran Affairs Department, Nov. 10, 2014 Washington Post, " Veterans Affairs' claims backlog down 44 percent since peaking one year ago ," April 1, 2014 American Legion, " Legion challenges VA claims accuracy, " Dec. 5, 2013 Email interview with Bob Norton, spokesman for the Military Officers Association of America, May 27, 2014 Veteran Affairs Department, " Claims Backlog ," accessed Nov. 10, 2014 Veteran Affairs Department, " Claims Inventory ," accessed Nov. 10, 2014 Veteran Affairs Department, " Detailed Claims Data ," accessed Nov. 10, 2014 The Daily Beast, " Overtime, New Computer System Put Sizable Dent in VA Benefits Backlog ," Nov. 11, 2013

Rated broken in 2012, wait times now back in the headlines

Veterans claims backlog grew under Obama

Shinseki says more claims workers will be hired this year