Says Whoopi Goldberg wore a shirt that shows Donald Trump firing a gun at himself.

A viral image on Facebook purported to show Whoopi Goldberg wearing a shirt with a cartoon of President Donald Trump firing a gun at himself, but the image was manipulated.

The picture gained traction after it was retweeted by Roseanne Barr, the television star fired by ABC following a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett.

"Out of curiosity, ABC & Disney, is this okay with you? Hypocrisy on the Left is sickening! Your (sic) pathetic!" user JamieR tweeted. Barr has since deleted her retweet.

Roseanne just retweeted this tweet which has a doctored photo of @WhoopiGoldberg



The real image is on the right pic.twitter.com/b2OazIW7SY — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 30, 2018

The image is doctored. In the original photograph, taken at the Women’s March in New York on Jan. 21, 2017, Goldberg wore a shirt that read, "And you thought I was a nasty woman before? Buckle up, buttercup."

Goldberg showed the original shirt she wore using video footage on The View on April 18, 2017, when the image first surfaced.

"I need to clear up a lie that was posted online this morning," Goldberg said. "A photo of me at the Women’s March has been photoshopped to show me wearing an offensive shirt against you-know-who. Even though I don’t care for this man, I would never wear this shirt that’s there."

That didn’t stop social media users from circulating the image again in May 2017, when comedian Kathy Griffin landed in hot water after posing for photographs with a mock severed head of Trump.

Goldberg explained the photo again when it resurfaced on May 30, 2018.

"Now, some bonehead photoshopped a horrific image on the shirt," Goldberg said. "And (Barr) retweeted this. So this is what I’m going to say, Roseanne. Just because you were caught with your pants down, don’t try to drag other people down with you."

The picture was doctored. We rate this Pants on Fire!