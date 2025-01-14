Stand up for the facts!

Pam Bondi, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, is sworn in her confirmation hearing Jan. 15, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington.(AP)

By PolitiFact Staff January 14, 2025

Starting Jan. 14, the Republican-led U.S. Senate plans to hold hearings for President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks, with the aim of confirming their appointments directly after Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration. 

PolitiFact will provide fact-checking and analysis on some of these public reviews for officials who are in line to run, for example, the State, Treasury, Defense, Homeland Security, Energy, Interior, Transportation and Veterans Affairs Departments and the CIA.

