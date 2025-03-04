Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP) President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on March 4, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)

By PolitiFact Staff March 4, 2025

PolitiFact is live fact-checking President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress at 9 p.m. EST March 4.

PolitiFact has fact-checked Trump 1,078 times since 2011. Tonight, we’ll draw on that deep archive to check the accuracy of his statements. 

If you prefer a morning roundup of the most notable claims, subscribe to our weekly newsletter or sign up to receive text messages from PolitiFact. 

To suggest a claim for us to fact-check from tonight’s speech, email [email protected] or text "Facts" to (727) 382-4727. 

Follow live Trump address fact-checks

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

Sign Up For Our Weekly Newsletter

Our Sources

See links in story.

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by PolitiFact Staff

Live fact-checking President Donald Trump’s speech to Congress

Load more