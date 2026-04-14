President Donald Trump ordered McDonald’s delivered to the White House via DoorDash to highlight his 2025 tax and spending legislation that eased taxes on workers’ tips.

Sharon Simmons, wearing a "DoorDash Grandma" T-shirt, handed off two bags of cheeseburgers and fries and thanked Trump for the "no tax on tips" policy. Addressing reporters two days before the IRS’ April 15 filing deadline, Trump said, "We should call it the great, big, beautiful tax cut bill, because it's tremendous amounts of money."

Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act delivered on portions of his tax agenda, including breaks for workers eligible for overtime pay, Social Security recipients and parents with 529 education savings accounts. He is expected to tout his record this week in a visit to Nevada.

The 2025 tax cuts rank either third-biggest since 1980 or tied for sixth, depending on the yardstick. (They aren’t the biggest in U.S. history, as Trump has said.) Meanwhile, Trump’s efforts to make Americans’ lives more affordable, including at the gas pump, have stalled.

As he celebrates tax breaks, Trump has mixed truth with exaggeration — including with the DoorDash driver’s tips and taxes. Here is a primer on the facts.

Who got a tax cut under Trump?

Trump’s 2024 campaign promised a tax cut at all income levels and for businesses. The bill he signed July 4, 2025, achieved that goal, earning Trump a Promise Kept on our MAGA-Meter promise-tracking effort.

The legislation reduces tax liability of most households, with larger percentage increases for higher income people.

What happened to workers’ taxes on tips?

The law gave workers a tax break on some tipped income through 2028, another fulfilled promise.

About 2.5% of workers are in tipped jobs, including 5% of workers in the bottom quarter of earners, a Yale Budget Lab analysis found.

The White House said more than 5.5 million Americans have benefited from the policy, with an average tax deduction over $7,100.

The $7,100 figure is roughly in line with estimates from when the law passed, Adam N. Michel, director of tax policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, said.

At the event with Simmons, the food delivery driver,Trump said, "I heard you picked up an extra $11,000 that you didn't think you'd get because the tax bill was so big, the refund was the biggest you've ever had. Is that a correct statement?"

Simmons, of Arkansas, said, "I saved over $11,000 by not having to claim." Simmons later clarified on "Fox and Friends" that $11,000 was the amount she earned in tips — but said her personal tax savings are a private matter.

Joseph Rosenberg, senior fellow at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center, said if Simmons earned $11,000 in tips last year, the tax savings from that deduction would depend on her tax bracket.

"Even if the worker is in the 24 percent tax bracket, which is the highest marginal tax rate before the deduction starts to phase-out, the tax savings would be $2,640," Rosenberg said.

Simmons, 58, told PolitiFact she works about 48 hours a week. She said while previously living in Nevada, she participated in a program that partners with DoorDash to deliver food to elderly people. After being interviewed by local news stations, DoorDash asked her to advocate for "no tax on tips." Simmons testified before a House committee in 2025, but she said she does not consider herself political. "If there is any story I want published, it’s that we want people to listen to each other again," Simmons said.

What happened to taxes on overtime?

Trump promised he would "end all taxes on overtime." The new law is a step in that direction, but it has limits. Like the tips provision, it expires in 2028.

Many workers — including some supervisory and professional workers, the self-employed and independent contractors — do not qualify for overtime and thus do not benefit from the provision.

The law covers people who work overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act, which requires time-and-a-half pay for hours worked over 40 in a week..

Did Trump eliminate taxes on Social Security?

Trump has framed the law as ending taxes on Social Security, but it didn’t go that far. It provides many older Americans who receive Social Security with a tax break.

The 2025 law gives an additional $6,000 tax deduction to people aged 65 and older. These deductions come on top of existing tax deductions for Americans over 65 years old — $2,000 if married or $1,600 if unmarried and not a surviving spouse.

Because of a procedural quirk, Republican lawmakers who helped craft the legislation were unable to completely eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. Instead, the House and Senate agreed to workarounds that produced significant, but not full, overlap between people who would benefit from the tax break and people who receive Social Security payments.

About half of Social Security recipients have incomes too low to owe federal taxes and therefore don’t benefit from the deduction, which primarily benefits middle and upper-income seniors, according to the Tax Policy Center. It estimated that fewer than half of those over 65 will benefit, with the biggest beneficiaries being those earning between $80,000 and $130,000, who will save roughly $1,100 per year.

This also expires in 2028.

What educational tax benefits did Trump seek?

Trump pledged to expand the use of 529 education savings accounts to homeschoolers, allowing "$10,000 a year per child, completely tax free to spend on costs associated with homeschool education." Trump kept this promise.

Named after section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code, the plans are investment accounts that help families save for K-12, undergraduate or graduate education. Earnings are not subject to federal tax, and are generally not subject to state taxes either.

The new law broadened the definition of qualified education expenses for 529 plans, with federal law now recognizing a range of homeschooling costs, including curriculum and instructional materials, online education programs, tutoring and educational therapies for students with disabilities.

Baby bonus math based on several assumptions

Trump promised to create a federal "baby bonus" payment, and his tax bill added one.

Babies born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, will receive $1,000 to launch a Trump Account from the U.S. Treasury. Parents can make additional deposits but aren’t required to contribute.

The Trump administration and its allies have repeatedly told people to expect six- or seven-figure returns from Trump Accounts. But that is based on a series of assumptions, Michel previously told PolitiFact.

"It assumes optimistic stock market performance, assumes parents max out their additional $5,000 account contributions each year, and is not adjusted for inflation or taxes," Michel said.

White House Chief Correspondent Louis Jacobson and researcher Caryn Baird contributed to this article.

RELATED: MAGA-Meter: Tracking Trump’s second term promises including about taxes, tariffs and immigration

RELATED: Trump sees a future without federal income taxes, but the tariff math doesn’t add up