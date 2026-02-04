There is limited research showing that drinking warm water is superior to cold water for digestion. Claims that warm water "melts fat" in the intestines or "detoxes" the body are inaccurate.

Regularly drinking water can improve digestion and overall body function, but these benefits happen regardless of water temperature.

For most healthy adults, drinking warm water in the morning is safe. Just don’t make the water so hot that it burns.

Many people start their day with a cup of coffee. But recently, some TikTok users encouraged drinking hot water in the morning instead to help with digestion.

Alternative medicine practices like traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic medicine, which originated in India and Nepal, have long encouraged hot water drinking.

As the warm-water wave has swept the U.S., several TikTok users report that the morning ritual leads to more regular bowel movements and feeling less bloated.

Should you turn on the kettle after you wake up? Water almost any time is good. But we took a closer look at the science behind this latest trend.

Is this trend safe to try?

For most healthy adults: Yes!

Just make sure the water is not so hot that it burns. Plus, drinking extremely hot water, above 149 degrees Fahrenheit, may raise the risk of esophageal cancer, according to the World Health Organization.

If warm water makes you feel more relaxed or regular, then go for it. Linking water consumption to a routine can help you remember to stay well-hydrated, but experts said that drinking warm water should not be a substitute for medical care.



Experts also warn some people may react poorly to warm water. Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, said that for people with acid reflux, gastroparesis, or temperature sensitivity, warm water may worsen symptoms — while others may find it soothing.

Hydration is beneficial for digestion

Staying hydrated helps digestive systems function properly. Drinking water regularly (hot or cold) can soften stools, support nutrient absorption, and help waste move through the bowels.

It’s not surprising that a morning water routine can aid in the bathroom.

Water is also essential for the rest of your body’s processes. It improves skin, gets rid of waste and toxins, moves nutrients into cells, protects joints, and regulates body temperature.

But drinking water is beneficial regardless of its temperature.

"The ‘best’ water is the one you will actually drink consistently," Derocha said.

Is warm water better than cold water? Evidence is limited

Experts we spoke with said there is limited research showing that warm water is superior to cold water for digestion.

"A few small studies suggest warm liquids may slightly speed gastric emptying compared to cold liquids, particularly after surgery," Derocha said. But these findings should not be generalized to everyday digestion.

Dr. David Leiman, a gastroenterologist at Duke University, said there is some evidence that warmer liquids may speed up food moving through the esophagus and "potentially reduce some esophageal symptoms, though the mechanism for this is not clearly understood."

Warm water may make people feel more relaxed, which can help with digestion, but most of our digestive processes — like enzyme secretion, bile release and nutrient absorption — are tightly regulated by the body and not dictated by beverage temperature, she said.

Plus, cold water doesn’t stay cold for long. Soon after cold water enters the body, it quickly warms to body temperature.

Water temperature may not have a huge impact on digestion, but it can make a difference for other ailments, such as soothing a sore throat or clearing a stuffy nose.

Claims about miraculous benefits from warm water are often overstated

This trend isn’t dangerous, and for some people may be helpful, but several TikTok videos overstate what warm water has the power to do.

Some videos claim that drinking hot water can "melt fat." Fat digestion happens because of bile and enzymes in our digestive system, not heat.

Other videos say that warm water activates digestive enzymes. But those digestive enzymes work best at the body's natural temperature, 98.6 degrees.

We also saw TikTok videos that said warm water is a good way to "detox." Healthy bodies have a fantastic built-in detox system managed by the liver, kidneys, lungs, and gastrointestinal tract. Hydration is important for the functioning of those systems, but the temperature of the water does not matter.

"The benefits people report are real, but they are more likely due to hydration, routine, and physiology than water temperature itself," Derocha said.

Come on in — the water’s fine

Not all viral trends are safe to try (remember 2017’s Tide Pod eating challenge?), but this one is.

Derocha advises pairing fluids "with fiber-rich foods, movement, and regular meals for digestive health." If you continue to experience bad digestive symptoms, discuss them with your doctor.



"If interested, try it. It will do no harm for healthy people," said Kantha Shelke, a food scientist and Johns Hopkins University senior lecturer. "Do not expect 'detoxification’ or metabolic miracles. Listen to your body; if cold water bothers you, choose warm."