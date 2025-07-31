Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
President Donald Trump said his new ballroom ‘won’t interfere with the current building.’ Full Flop!
If Your Time is short
-
Late October photographs show large portions of the building’s East Wing being demolished.
-
The White House press secretary and a White House news release both indicated that significant changes were slated for the East Wing.
Even as the federal government grappled with a weeks-long shutdown and foreign policy concerns, the sight of demolition equipment tearing down portions of the White House riveted the nation’s capital, and Americans everywhere.
The demolition work stemmed from President Donald Trump’s plans to build a $250 million, 90,000-square-feet ballroom — which he said would provide an amenity without infringing on the rest of the historic complex.
On Oct. 20, demolition crews began tearing down much of the White House’s East Wing, which includes office space for first lady Melania Trump and her staff, as well as serving as an entry point for visitors. Photographs obtained by The Washington Post Oct. 20 showed portions of the building’s familiar white facade destroyed, leaving metal and jagged edges open to the air.
The New York Times reported Oct. 22 that the entire East Wing would be demolished, citing an anonymous White House official who said this approach would be cheaper and more structurally sound. CNBC had similar reporting.
In mid-October, the Society of Architectural Historians expressed "great concern" about the changes to the White House. The National Trust for Historic Preservation said it was "deeply concerned" about the project. In August, the American Institute of Architects wrote that "further changes must proceed in a systematic manner that is rooted in a deep understanding of place and a thoughtful, deliberate design process."
Sign up for PolitiFact texts
We decided to deploy our Flip-O-Meter to look at whether Trump proceeded with a partial teardown after having promised no substantive changes to the historic White House structure.
On July 31, the White House announced its plans for constructing the ballroom. While promoting the project at the White House, Trump said the ballroom "won't interfere with the current building. … It will be near it but not touching it. It pays total respect to the existing building, which I’m the biggest fan of. It’s my favorite place. I love it."
Trump’s description is at odds with the changes made in late October.
In a statement to PolitiFact, the White House said, "The scope and size of the project has always been subject to vary as the process developed."
Ballroom project basics
The project aims to expand the East Wing’s seating capacity for events. The East Room currently seats 200 people, but the new ballroom is designed to fit 650 to 999 people, according to Trump’s most recent comments.
Trump says this change is necessary to host large-scale events, including visits by foreign leaders. In July, the project’s estimated cost was $200 million, but in September Trump upped that estimate to $250 million. Trump has said the project will be funded by private donations, including from him.
Historic preservation advocates expressed concern that there hasn’t been enough independent review of the plan, especially given the White House’s historical importance.
"While we recognize that the White House is a building with evolving needs, and that it has undergone various exterior and interior modifications since construction began in 1792, the proposed ballroom will be the first major change to its exterior appearance in the last 83 years," the Society of Architectural Historians wrote Oct. 16.
"Such a significant change to a historic building of this import should follow a rigorous and deliberate design and review process," the group said.
The project has not been approved by the National Capital Planning Commission, the federal agency responsible for approving construction and renovation of federal buildings. At the commission’s September meeting, the Trump-appointed commission chair Will Scharf said the agency has no jurisdiction over "demolition and site preparation work," only over construction and "vertical build." The commission is closed because of the government shutdown.
Trump has already made other changes to the White House’s interior and exterior since his second term began, including adding gold highlights inside the Oval Office and paving over the Rose Garden lawn.
President Barack Obama walks with Kaye Wilson, left, and daughters Malia, center, and Sasha toward the White House's East Wing on Oct. 28, 2012. (White House/Pete Souza)
How the White House described the proposed changes
Trump’s assertion that the new ballroom "won't interfere with the current building" is contradicted by photographic evidence.
"I would say that Trump’s statement regarding the ballroom not interfering with the current building (is) inaccurate," said Michael Spencer, an associate professor in the University of Mary Washington’s historic preservation department.
Featured Fact-check
Trump’s remarks also diverge from the White House’s description of the project on the same day.
In a July 31 press briefing, Leavitt said, "The site of the new ballroom will be where the small, heavily changed and reconstructed East Wing currently sits."
Later during the briefing, a reporter asked Leavitt, "How much of the East Wing will be torn down? The entire East Wing or just parts of it?"
Leavitt didn’t answer the question directly.
"The East Wing is going to be modernized," she said. "The necessary construction will take place, and for those who are housed in the East Wing, including the Office of the First Lady, the White House Military Office, the White House Visitors Offices, those offices will be temporarily relocated while the East Wing is being modernized."
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds up photos of a planned White House ballroom on July 31, 2025. (AP)
Leavitt’s message echoed what appeared in a July 31 White House news release. While the news release said the ballroom would be "substantially separated from the main building of the White House," it went on to say that "the site of the new ballroom will be where the small, heavily changed, and reconstructed East Wing currently sits."
Spencer said he considers Leavitt’s comments and the news release "fair warning" of the project’s size and reach, even if a president’s words tend to attract more public attention. He said the renderings provided to reporters and posted on the White House website conveyed the scale of the project.
Our ruling
Trump said the new White House ballroom "won't interfere with the current building. … It will be near it but not touching it."
The photos don’t lie: Recent images of the project show much of the East Wing torn down, and on Oct. 22, The New York Times reported that the plan is to fully demolish the East Wing.
The White House press office described the project in greater detail than Trump, though without explicitly saying the East Wing would be fully demolished. Regardless, the shift from Trump’s initial assertion — that the "current building" wouldn’t be interfered with — to the demolition work in October represents a complete change in position. We rate it a Full Flop.
UPDATE, Oct. 22, 2025: This story has been updated to include a comment from the White House received after publication time.
Read About Our Process
Our Sources
White House, "President Trump Signs an Executive Order," July 31, 2025
Donald Trump. "Press Gaggle: Donald Trump Speaks to Reporters Before Marine One Departure," Sept. 16, 2025
Donald Trump, "Remarks: Donald Trump Congratulates the Champion LSU Baseball Team," Oct. 20, 2025
Rev.com, "Karoline Leavitt White House Press Briefing," July 31, 2025
White House, "The White House Announces White House Ballroom Construction to Begin," July 31, 2025
White House, "Announcement Regarding Upcoming Expansion," accessed Oct. 22, 2025
Society of Architectural Historians, "Statement on the Proposed Ballroom Addition at the White House," Oct. 16, 2025
National Trust for Historic Preservation, "Statement in Response to the Proposed Construction of the White House Ballroom," Oct. 21, 2025
American Institute of Architects, letter, August 5, 2025
National Capital Planning Commission, September meeting, accessed Oct. 21, 2025
New York Times, "Trump is demolishing the entire East Wing to make way for his White House ballroom," Oct. 22, 2025
New York Times, "Experts Raise Concerns Over Trump’s White House Ballroom Renovation Plans," Aug. 3, 2025
Washington Post, "White House expands East Wing demolition as critics decry Trump overreach," Oct. 21, 2025
Associated Press, "White House announces new $200M ballroom as part of Trump’s latest makeover of ‘The People’s House,’" Oct. 22, 2025
Associated Press, "Trump is putting his ‘touches’ on the White House with flagpoles, art and an Oval Office overhaul," April 23, 2025
Associated Press, "Demolition for new White House ballroom doesn’t need approval, Trump-appointed commission head says," Sept. 4, 2025
Associated Press, "A look back at the White House Rose Garden as Trump’s paved makeover nears completion," July 25, 2025
Axios, "Washington furious over Trump's East Wing demo," Oct. 21, 2025
Fast Company, "Why Trump is allowed to tear down part of the White House," Oct. 22, 2025
CNBC, "Trump to demolish entire East Wing of White House for ballroom: ‘Plans changed,’" Oct. 22, 2025
The Guardian, "Before and after: Trump’s extreme goldening of the Oval Office," Aug. 31, 2025
Email interview with Michael Spencer, associate professor in the University of Mary Washington’s department of historic preservation, Oct. 22, 2025
White House, statement to PolitiFact, Oct. 22, 2025
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Grace Abels
President Donald Trump said his new ballroom ‘won’t interfere with the current building.’ Full Flop!
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.