Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Grace Abels
By Grace Abels June 24, 2025

Video of woman in rainbow hijab in Iran is AI-generated

If Your Time is short

  • Signs that the video was generated by artificial intelligence include people having the wrong number of fingers and items passing through people’s bodies. 

See the sources for this fact-check

What has six fingers and spreads misinformation? People in an artificial intelligence-generated video.

Following a U.S. attack on Iran, a viral video showed a woman in rainbow hijab appearing to film her visit to Iran. In the 28-second clip, the woman has a liquid thrown in her face, points to goats as if they are two men’s wives, and puts on a vest with what looks like bombs attached to it after saying she will attend Iran’s "first-ever LGBT rally." 

The video garnered millions of views across social media platforms, but the clip was generated using AI. There are a few key signs. 


(Screenshot of X post)

In the video’s first frame, the woman’s left hand has six fingers. At a later point in the video, she appears to have only three fingers. AI video and images can struggle to accurately portray fingers and hands, so it's a good way to spot fakes.

Another telltale sign comes in the final section of the video, when the bomb vest appears to pass through her neck rather than over her head as she puts it on. 

Featured Fact-check


(Screenshots of video shared on X)

Sign up for PolitiFact texts

AI-generated selfie vlog-style videos have become a trend on social media, often reenacting historical or biblical events.

Despite the video’s claim about Iran’s "first-ever LGBT rally," Iran criminalizes same-sex activity and imposes the death penalty. Individuals can change their gender identity, but sex reassignment surgery is required.

A viral video that appears to show a woman in a rainbow hijab in Iran is AI-generated. We rate it Pants on Fire! 

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Grace Abels

Video of woman in rainbow hijab in Iran is AI-generated

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up