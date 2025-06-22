Signs that the video was generated by artificial intelligence include people having the wrong number of fingers and items passing through people’s bodies.

What has six fingers and spreads misinformation? People in an artificial intelligence-generated video.



Following a U.S. attack on Iran, a viral video showed a woman in rainbow hijab appearing to film her visit to Iran. In the 28-second clip, the woman has a liquid thrown in her face, points to goats as if they are two men’s wives, and puts on a vest with what looks like bombs attached to it after saying she will attend Iran’s "first-ever LGBT rally."

The video garnered millions of views across social media platforms, but the clip was generated using AI. There are a few key signs.



(Screenshot of X post)



In the video’s first frame, the woman’s left hand has six fingers. At a later point in the video, she appears to have only three fingers. AI video and images can struggle to accurately portray fingers and hands, so it's a good way to spot fakes.

Another telltale sign comes in the final section of the video, when the bomb vest appears to pass through her neck rather than over her head as she puts it on.



(Screenshots of video shared on X)

AI-generated selfie vlog-style videos have become a trend on social media, often reenacting historical or biblical events.



Despite the video’s claim about Iran’s "first-ever LGBT rally," Iran criminalizes same-sex activity and imposes the death penalty. Individuals can change their gender identity, but sex reassignment surgery is required.



A viral video that appears to show a woman in a rainbow hijab in Iran is AI-generated. We rate it Pants on Fire!