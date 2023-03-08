A recent Facebook post presenting eight photos of President Joe Biden claims that he’s incarcerated at the U.S. military’s Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

"One of these Joe’s is not like the other… one of these Joe’s is in Gitmo," the March 8 post says.

There are a couple ways to read the Facebook post. One: One of the photos shows Biden at the detention camp. Two: These photos are evidence that Biden has one or multiple impersonators because the real Biden is incarcerated at the detention camp.

Neither scenario is true.

The photos show Biden making different facial expressions at different points in his life.

In two side-by-side photos, for example, Biden is pictured at a vice presidential debate in 2008 when he was in his mid-60s, and at a presidential debate in 2020, when he was in his late 70s. (Biden is now 80 years old.)

There is no evidence to support the claim that Biden is at the detention center. He continues to make public appearances, including recently traveling to Kyiv in a surprise visit.

We’ve previously fact-checked similar claims, including that someone in a Biden mask delivered the State of the Union speech, that an impersonator in a Biden mask gave an interview as the president, and that his granddaughter said he died several years ago.

They were all ridiculous claims. So is this one.

Pants on Fire!