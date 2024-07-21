Former President Donald Trump sustained a 2 centimeter wide ear wound during the recent assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, according to Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, Trump’s ally and his former White House physician. The injury didn’t require stitches, and not because his ear was blown clean off.

A purported screenshot of an X post from Trump claims otherwise.

"It took my entire ear off," the supposed July 19 post said. "The whole ear. But I went to the doctor, and he said, and this is true, he said, you heal faster than anyone I’ve ever seen. Nobody is healthier than you. And the next day, my ear was growing back, and the doctor said, nobody regrows ears like that, and its a really remarkable thing, regrowing an ear like that, most people can’t do it. And I know that, because its not me saying this, it’s the doctor, its everybody saying, just, you’re the best at regrowing ears."

As the quote spread online, some users were puzzled by its origins.

"I’m trying to figure out if this is satire or something he really said," one person wrote on Reddit.

"Same," another replied.

An Instagram post sharing the image of the purported X post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

Trump hasn’t posted on X in almost a year, since he shared a jail booking photo Aug. 24. We found no evidence Trump made such a statement on his Truth Social, Facebook, or Instagram accounts.

His campaign also released Jackson’s letter detailing his medical care since the July 13 assassination attempt.

When Trump accepted the Republican nomination for president in Milwaukee on July 19, he described a bullet "whizzing" by and feeling something hit him "really, really hard" on his right ear, but he didn’t claim the ear was taken off. Trump appeared with a white patch on his right ear at the convention, a look some attendees imitated as they donned their own ear coverings.

This X post is fabricated. We rate claims that it’s authentic False.