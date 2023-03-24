Stand up for the facts!
Alvin Bragg didn’t say he would drop charges against Donald Trump; this video’s a deepfake
This video is a deepfake, manipulated from a video of a New York University School of Law event in 2022.
A grand jury is still considering whether to bring charges against former President Donald Trump in relation to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
Social media users are circulating a video that supposedly shows Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg making a notable announcement about former President Donald Trump.
The video, shared March 24 on TikTok, appears to show Bragg saying, "It is with an extremely heavy heart that I must announce that the New York district attorney’s office, after an extensive, thorough investigation, has decided to drop all charges against Donald Trump. I hereby resign from my position as the district attorney of New York."
The video is a deepfake, manipulated from a video of a New York University School of Law event in 2022.
Trump might face indictment related to a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels; he has claimed on social media that his arrest is imminent. But no criminal charges have been filed against Trump. A grand jury is still considering charges against him and was scheduled to resume work March 27 after a brief break.
A Google reverse-image search shows that the video was manipulated from footage of Bragg taken during a Jan. 20, 2022, question-and-answer forum at the New York University School of Law. At the time, Bragg had just been sworn in as district attorney. He did not mention Trump during his remarks.
Before surfacing on TikTok, the video was shared March 23 on Twitter and Telegram by conservative activist Jack Posobiec. The caption called it a "precreated speech from next week." Twitter’s Community Notes marked it as satire.
The satire label did not appear on the video when it was reshared on TikTok and other platforms.
We rate the claim that Bragg announced that the district attorney’s office is dropping charges against Donald Trump Pants on Fire!
