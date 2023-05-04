Stand up for the facts!
Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.
I would like to contribute
Altered video appears to show Elon Musk taunting ‘crybaby liberals’
If Your Time is short
- This video was altered.
A video that appears to show Twitter CEO Elon Musk owning the libs was altered in what seems to be an advertisement for an app.
"I just unbanned President Trump’s Twitter and I already have crybaby liberals threatening to quit Twitter," Musk appears to say in the video. "I’m going to fire them instead but I want to do it in a fun way. I had my intern, Tyler, create this app called Parrot that uses artificial intelligence to clone voices."
A voice that sounds like former President Donald Trump can then be heard telling people they’re "fired."
Featured Fact-check
An Instagram post sharing the video was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)
The footage in the video comes from an April 2022 interview Musk gave while appearing at the TED2022 conference. But he didn’t mention Trump, liberals or the Parrot app, which describes itself as "the world’s first AI celebrity voice maker that sounds real."
We rate claims this video shows Musk really saying this False.
Our Sources
Instagram post, May 4, 2023
TED, Elon Musk talks Twitter, Tesla and how his brain works — live at TED2022, April 14, 2022
TheStreet, Everything Elon Musk said at his TED Talk, April 15, 2022
Read About Our Process
Browse the Truth-O-Meter
More by Ciara O'Rourke
Altered video appears to show Elon Musk taunting ‘crybaby liberals’
Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!
In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.