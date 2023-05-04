A video that appears to show Twitter CEO Elon Musk owning the libs was altered in what seems to be an advertisement for an app.

"I just unbanned President Trump’s Twitter and I already have crybaby liberals threatening to quit Twitter," Musk appears to say in the video. "I’m going to fire them instead but I want to do it in a fun way. I had my intern, Tyler, create this app called Parrot that uses artificial intelligence to clone voices."

A voice that sounds like former President Donald Trump can then be heard telling people they’re "fired."

An Instagram post sharing the video was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

The footage in the video comes from an April 2022 interview Musk gave while appearing at the TED2022 conference. But he didn’t mention Trump, liberals or the Parrot app, which describes itself as "the world’s first AI celebrity voice maker that sounds real."

We rate claims this video shows Musk really saying this False.