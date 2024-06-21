Stand up for the facts!
Fake video appears to show Dr. Ben Carson promoting erectile dysfunction cure
This video is "completely fake," said Brad Bishop, a spokesperson for Dr. Ben Carson.
As a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, Dr. Ben Carson once debated former President Donald Trump on stage. In a video recently circulating on social media, he appears to endorse a medical treatment for erectile dysfunction. But that’s false.
"Let me tell you how you can maintain or fully restore your erection, even at 70 or 80 years old," Carson, a former Housing and Urban Development secretary, appears to say in a video some social media users are sharing on Facebook. "I offer you a new solution that has helped over 50,000 men. In collaboration with CVS we have developed a unique natural solution that restores blood flow and erection in just seven days."
The post’s caption said: "I've done this three times — and for five years now, there have been no problems with erectile dysfunction. Write down my prescription by Dr. Ben Carson: an easy way to regain manhood in seconds."
The video was altered, said Brad Bishop, a Carson spokesperson.
Bishop told PolitiFact Carson "has not endorsed or ever heard of this." Bishop said the video is "completely fake."
We looked for, but found no, credible sources, such as news reports or public statements from Carson, to corroborate the claim that he’s promoting an erectile dysfunction treatment.
We’ve previously fact-checked a false claim that Carson discovered three "completely natural ingredients" to alleviate headaches and lower blood cholesterol and blood pressure.
We rate this claim False.
