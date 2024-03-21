Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Facebook posts
stated on March 21, 2024 in a Facebook post:
“Dr. Ben Carson discovered 3 completely natural ingredients that resulted in headaches disappearing, blood cholesterol levels lowering, and elevated blood pressure disappearing.”
true false
Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke March 25, 2024

Dr. Ben Carson didn’t discover a cure for headaches and other ailments, despite online claims

If Your Time is short

  • This claim is fabricated. "Completely fake," Dr. Ben Carson’s spokesperson said.

See the sources for this fact-check

Dr. Ben Carson is a retired neurosurgeon and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary but social media posts would have people think that he should be known for discovering a cure for headaches and high cholesterol and blood pressure.

"Dr. Ben Carson discovered 3 completely natural ingredients that resulted in headaches disappearing, blood cholesterol levels lowering, and elevated blood pressure disappearing," reads a March 21 Facebook post’s text. It’s followed by a nonsensical quote: "Nine times out of ten the disease will disappear after such a cleaning of the container." The post links to a Finnish-language webpage with a picture of what looks like a headband.  

Text above an image of Carson says: "At 72, I feel like I’m 25. All because I cleanse my blood vessels before bed with this remedy. Write it down so you don’t miss it." 

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

But Carson did not discover three such ingredients to cure headaches, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

Featured Fact-check

"Dr. Carson has not endorsed or ever heard of this," Brad Bishop, a Carson spokesperson, told PolitiFact. "That is completely fake." 

We’ve previously fact-checked similar claims that Carson endorsed CBD gummies to treat high blood pressure and that CNN reported Carson discovered a natural cure for headaches, high cholesterol and blood pressure symptoms. 

The network didn’t report it because it didn’t happen. 

We rate this post False.

Our Sources

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Ciara O'Rourke

Dr. Ben Carson didn’t discover a cure for headaches and other ailments, despite online claims

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up