Dr. Ben Carson is a retired neurosurgeon and former U.S. Housing and Urban Development secretary but social media posts would have people think that he should be known for discovering a cure for headaches and high cholesterol and blood pressure.

"Dr. Ben Carson discovered 3 completely natural ingredients that resulted in headaches disappearing, blood cholesterol levels lowering, and elevated blood pressure disappearing," reads a March 21 Facebook post’s text. It’s followed by a nonsensical quote: "Nine times out of ten the disease will disappear after such a cleaning of the container." The post links to a Finnish-language webpage with a picture of what looks like a headband.

Text above an image of Carson says: "At 72, I feel like I’m 25. All because I cleanse my blood vessels before bed with this remedy. Write it down so you don’t miss it."

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

But Carson did not discover three such ingredients to cure headaches, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

"Dr. Carson has not endorsed or ever heard of this," Brad Bishop, a Carson spokesperson, told PolitiFact. "That is completely fake."

We’ve previously fact-checked similar claims that Carson endorsed CBD gummies to treat high blood pressure and that CNN reported Carson discovered a natural cure for headaches, high cholesterol and blood pressure symptoms.

The network didn’t report it because it didn’t happen.

We rate this post False.