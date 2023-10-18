A State Department spokesperson told PolitiFact that the vehicles were used exclusively in U.N. peace operations abroad.

The video was first posted in 2017. It shows United Nations peacekeeping vehicles manufactured in the U.S. and stored at a State Department warehouse in Hagerstown, Maryland, before they are shipped overseas.

A video showing dozens of United Nations vehicles parked at a Maryland warehouse gave way to the baseless claim that the organization is establishing its presence in the U.S.

The caption of an Oct. 18 Facebook video read, in all capital letters: "The United Nations is already coming and setting up shop in U.S. states for when WW3 is officially declared."

In the video, a man introduces himself as Alistair Williamson and says he’s in Hagerstown, Maryland. He then shows footage of what he calls a convoy of U.N. armored vehicles and shipping containers that say "U.N."

