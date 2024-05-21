The video shows severe turbulence on an ALK Airlines flight in 2019.

In a video going viral on X, a woman in a plane puts on a jacket. Seconds later, the plane jolts and sends a nearby flight attendant and her cart into the air. The cart spills its contents on the woman, who folds her hands together as shouts erupt around the cabin.

X accounts are sharing this video claiming it's from a Singapore Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence May 21. One person died during the incident and media reported at least 71 were injured, according to a Bangkok hospital that treated the passengers.

(Screenshot from X)

But a reverse-image search shows the video shared in these viral posts depicts a flight from nearly five years ago.

Mirjeta Basha uploaded the video June 17, 2019, on Storyful, a social media intelligence company. Basha was aboard an ALK Airlines flight from Pristina, Kosovo, to Basel, Switzerland. Ten people were injured on that flight because of severe turbulence.

The Boeing 777-300ER operated by Singapore Airlines took off from London May 20 and was bound for Singapore. It was diverted to Bangkok.

Media published authentic images from the aftermath of the Singapore Airlines flight, showing damaged parts of the ceiling and trays and beverages scattered on the floor.

But this video circulating on X shows a flight from 2019, not turbulence from the Singapore Airlines flight that caused one casualty. We rate that claim False. ​