Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

X posts
stated on April 11, 2024 in a post on X:
An X post that said, “I did it” was “the last thing O.J. Simpson tweeted before he passed.”
true false
O.J. Simpson sits at his arraignment in Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 22, 1994. (AP) O.J. Simpson sits at his arraignment in Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 22, 1994. (AP)

O.J. Simpson sits at his arraignment in Superior Court in Los Angeles on July 22, 1994. (AP)

Madison Czopek
By Madison Czopek April 12, 2024

Fact-checking the false claim that O.J. Simpson posted an online confession before his death

If Your Time is short

  • O.J. Simpson’s family announced that Simpson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer, actor and celebrity product pitcher, died of cancer on April 10. 

  • After a high-profile televised criminal trial, Simpson was acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. In 1997, he was found liable for their deaths in a civil trial. 

  • Simpson maintained his innocence in the case and we found no reputable reports that he posted a confession on X before his death. 

  • Learn more about PolitiFact’s fact-checking process and rating system.

See the sources for this fact-check

A three-word deathbed murder confession from O.J. Simpson — arguably America’s most infamous star-athlete-turned-murder-suspect — would have dominated headlines.

So, it raised suspicion when the only person reporting such a claim was an anonymous X poster. 

"This was the last thing OJ Simpson tweeted before he passed," read the X user’s April 11 post. It included a screenshot of Simpson’s account purportedly sharing the words, "I did it."

"What did he mean by this?" the poster asked. As of noon April 12, the post had been seen more than 230,000 times.

(Screenshot from X.)

There’s no evidence that Simpson posted such a confession. We found no credible sources or news reports documenting such a confession, and the post does not appear on Simpson’s X profile. X users also appended a community note to the post, saying the supposed confession did not appear on Simpson’s real account. 

Featured Fact-check

Following televised legal proceedings dubbed the "trial of the century," Simpson was acquitted in 1995 of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. In 1997, however, a civil trial jury found Simpson liable for the deaths and ordered him to pay $33.5 million to Brown and Goldman’s relatives.

In 2008, Simpson was convicted on felony armed robbery and kidnapping charges unrelated to the murder case. He served nine years in a Nevada prison

The most recent post on Simpson’s X profile was the Simpson family’s April 11 statement about his death: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Before that, Simpson’s most recent post was shared hours before the Feb. 11 Super Bowl. It featured a video in which Simpson said "my health is good" and predicted a win by the San Francisco 49ers, one of his former teams. In May 2023, Simpson announced an unspecified cancer diagnosis, and news organizations reported in February that Simpson had prostate cancer. 

Simpson had always maintained his innocence, however in 2006, he announced plans to publish a book titled "If I Did It." The book, authored by Simpson and a ghostwriter, sparked instant controversy because it was billed as a memoir in which Simpson speculated about how he hypothetically might have killed Brown and Goldman, according to news reports.   

After a public outcry, the book wasn’t published as planned. Goldman’s family later secured rights to the book in an effort to recoup millions Simpson owed for the civil wrongful death judgment. The family published it in 2007 with a new title, "If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer," and commentary written by the Goldman family. 

In 2018, Fox aired "O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?," which included 2006 footage of Simpson discussing a "hypothetical" detailed account of the stabbings. Simpson’s lawyer said the conversation was about money — a way to promote the "If I Did It" book, which the lawyer described as "fictional."

But Simpson has never directly admitted to the crimes, and there’s no evidence he posted such a confession on X before his death. We rate this claim False.

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Post on X, April 11, 2024

O.J. Simpson’s X profile, accessed April 12, 2024

The Independent, If I Did It: How OJ Simpson’s book was seized – and turned against him – by murder victim’s family, April 11, 2024

The Associated Press, O.J. Simpson, legendary football player and actor brought down by his murder trial, dies at 76, April 11, 2024

The Associated Press, AP WAS THERE: OJ Simpson’s murder trial acquittal, April 11, 2024

CBS News, Chiefs defeat 49ers 25-22 in OT thriller in Super Bowl 2024. Here are highlights from the big game, Feb. 12, 2024

Forbes, ‘If I Did It’: When O.J. Simpson Nearly Admitted Murdering His Wife In Tell-All Book, April 11, 2024

The Associated Press, Legendary athlete, actor and millionaire: O.J. Simpson’s murder trial lost him the American dream, April 11, 2024

The Associated Press, Brother’s death steered Kim Goldman toward life of service, June 10, 2019

NPR, Victim's Family Reaches Deal on O.J. Simpson Book, Aug. 15, 2007

Business Insider, How OJ Simpson said he would have murdered Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman — 'if' he did it, April 12, 2024

The Washington Post, O.J. Simpson: The movies, documentaries and interviews that explain him best, April 11, 2024

NBC News, O.J. Simpson hypothetically confesses in 'lost' interview, March 12, 2018

Variety, Christopher Darden on O.J. Simpson 2006 Interview: ‘He Confessed to Murder,’ March 11, 2018

ABC News, OJ Simpson dies after prostate cancer diagnosis: What to know about PSA screening, April 11, 2024

O.J. Simpson X post, May 30, 2024

Sports Illustrated, Bills Legend O.J. Simpson Reportedly Diagnosed with Cancer, Feb. 9, 2024

The Washington Post, O.J. Simpson, legendary football player and actor brought down by his murder trial, dies at 76, April 11, 2024

The New York Times, Civil Jury Finds Simpson Liable in Pair of Killings, Feb. 5, 1997

Reuters, O.J. Simpson, football star turned celebrity murder defendant, dead at 76, April 11, 2024

The Associated Press, OJ Simpson’s return comes amid a changed nation — sort of, July 20, 2017

ABC News, OJ Simpson dead at 76: A timeline of his life and sensational trial, April 11, 2024

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Madison Czopek

Fact-checking the false claim that O.J. Simpson posted an online confession before his death

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up