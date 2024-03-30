Learn more about PolitiFact’s fact-checking process and rating system.

We found no information in Meta’s community standards and policies that would prohibit posting the Lord's Prayer or religious content.

A Meta spokesperson told PolitiFact that posting the Lord's Prayer does not violate Meta policies.

Meta leader Mark Zuckerberg didn’t prohibit posting the Lord's Prayer on Meta platforms, as a Facebook post claims.

"After hearing Mark Zuckerberg say that posting the Lord's Prayer violates their policies, I ask all Christian to follow my lead and post the Lord's Prayer," said a March 30 Facebook post.

This post was flagged as part of Meta's efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.

The post, which has been shared 22,000 times, encourages other users to "follow my lead" of posting the prayer.

However, Zuckerberg, who is Meta’s founder, chairman and chief executive officer, never said that posting the prayer violates Meta’s policies.

A Meta spokesperson told PolitiFact the claim is false.

The spokesperson said Zuckerberg made no such a statement and that the "language of this prayer does not violate our policies."

The claim was previously debunked in 2022 and 2020.

PolitiFact reviewed Meta’s community standards and policies and found no information that would prohibit posting the Lord's Prayer or religious content. We also searched the keywords "Lord’s Prayer" on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads and found more than 20 accounts that recently posted the prayer or used the phrase as a user handle.

Religion is mentioned in Meta’s policies only once — under hate speech guidelines.

Meta defines hate speech as "direct attacks against people— rather than concepts or institutions," based on characteristics including race, ethnicity, national origin, disability, religious affiliation, caste and sexual orientation.

We rate the claim that Zuckerberg said "posting the Lord's Prayer violated" Meta’s policies False.