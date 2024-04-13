Stand up for the facts!
Altered video appears to show Kelly Clarkson endorsing weight loss gummies
If Your Time is short
This video was altered. The original footage doesn’t show singer Kelly Clarkson discussing weight loss gummies.
Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has been a regular subject of misinformation; her voice and image have been appropriated to make it appear as if she’s endorsing weight loss schemes.
In a video posted April 13 on Facebook, she appears to say: "I’m Kelly Clarkson and you all know I’ve lost weight — but how did I do it? I tried different methods but none worked until I came across these weight loss gummies."
"Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss tips," the post says.
The footage of Clarkson was altered. The original, which appeared on her Instagram account Feb. 7, shows her talking about the Grammy awards, not "weight loss gummies."
We rate this post False.
