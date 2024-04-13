Stand up for the facts!

Our only agenda is to publish the truth so you can be an informed participant in democracy.
We need your help.

More Info

I would like to contribute

Ciara O'Rourke
By Ciara O'Rourke April 17, 2024

Altered video appears to show Kelly Clarkson endorsing weight loss gummies

If Your Time is short

  • This video was altered. The original footage doesn’t show singer Kelly Clarkson discussing weight loss gummies.

See the sources for this fact-check

Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson has been a regular subject of misinformation; her voice and image have been appropriated to make it appear as if she’s endorsing weight loss schemes.

In a video posted April 13 on Facebook, she appears to say: "I’m Kelly Clarkson and you all know I’ve lost weight — but how did I do it? I tried different methods but none worked until I came across these weight loss gummies." 

"Kelly Clarkson’s weight loss tips," the post says. 

Featured Fact-check

It was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

The footage of Clarkson was altered. The original, which appeared on her Instagram account Feb. 7, shows her talking about the Grammy awards, not "weight loss gummies." 

We rate this post False.

Read About Our Process

The Principles of the Truth-O-Meter

Our Sources

Facebook post, April 13, 2024

Instagram post, Feb. 7, 2024

 

Browse the Truth-O-Meter

More by Ciara O'Rourke

Altered video appears to show Kelly Clarkson endorsing weight loss gummies

Load more

Support independent fact-checking.
Become a member!

In a world of wild talk and fake news, help us stand up for the facts.

Sign me up