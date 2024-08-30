This claim was first shared by websites that publish what they describe as "satire."

Samsung has continued to share posts and articles about the 2024 Paris Olympics.

An International Olympic Committee spokesperson told PolitiFact Samsung Electronics Co. has not withdrawn its sponsorship.

Did technology giant Samsung Electronics Co. withdraw its sponsorship of the 2024 Paris Olympics? No, but the claim got a lot of traction on Facebook.

"HOT NEWS: Samsung Drops Out of $1 Billion Advertising Campaign with Olympics, "They’ve Gone Woke," a July 30 Facebook post said. The post featured a photo of Samsung's Vice Chairman and CEO Jong-Hee Han alongside an image of an Olympics opening ceremony performer.

We saw similar claims on X.

But we found this claim originated on websites that describe their content as "satire." The websites Esspots and SpaceXMania, for example, posted stories with this claim on July 28, two days after the opening ceremony. The satire context is frequently dropped as the eye-catching graphics are ripped from those sites and spread across the web.

An International Olympic Committee spokesperson told PolitiFact in a statement that the viral posts were "incorrect."

"The IOC has an agreement with Worldwide Olympic Partner Samsung through 2028," the statement said. Los Angeles will host the 2028 Olympic Games.

Samsung declined to comment and directed PolitiFact to a Reuters article debunking the claim.

A portion of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony drew criticism from some Catholics and other Christians who said they felt it mocked a sacred scene depicted in Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting, "The Last Supper." Its artistic director said it was not intended to be subversive, but to reference a celebration of the Greek god Dionysus. The Olympics organizing committee has since apologized.

Since the opening ceremony, Samsung has continued to share articles about its involvement in the games on its website and social media.

We rate the claim that Samsung has withdrawn sponsorship for the Olympics False.