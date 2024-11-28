He immigrated to the U.S. as a student in 1992 and became a U.S. citizen in 2002, according to a 2023 biography.

Entrepreneur Elon Musk was born in South Africa to Canadian and South African parents.

As Elon Musk takes a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, a viral social media post cast doubt on his citizenship status.

"Elon Musk is NOT a Citizen of the United States and has NO Place anywhere near our government," the Nov. 28 Threads post said, featuring a photo of Musk.

This claim is inaccurate. Musk has been a U.S. citizen since 2002 according to a 2023 biography of Musk by journalist Walter Isaacson, CNN reported.

Musk was born in 1971 in Pretoria, South Africa, to a Canadian mother and a South African father. He moved to Canada at 17 and came to the U.S. in 1992 to study at the University of Pennsylvania.

An October Washington Post report said Musk worked without the proper authorization in the U.S. at the start of his career. Musk denied that after President Joe Biden amplified it during a campaign event for Vice PresidentKamala Harris, the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee.

"I was in fact allowed to work in the US," Musk wrote in an Oct. 27 X post. "I was on a J-1 visa that transitioned to an H1-B," he added in a separate post. A J-1 visa allows foreign students to study in the U.S. and an H1-B is a temporary work visa.

President-elect Donald Trump said Nov. 13 that Musk and fellow businessperson Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory commission aimed at slashing government spending and reducing regulations.

The U.S. Constitution says that people who are natural-born citizens are eligible to become U.S. presidents. But naturalized citizens may hold other federal offices, including within the presidential Cabinet.

We rate the claim that Musk is not a U.S. citizen False.