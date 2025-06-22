Footage of a protest originates from a San Diego "No Kings" demonstration on June 14.

Protesters swarmed the streets of San Diego on June 14, joining nationwide "No Kings" demonstrations against President Donald Trump and his policies.

But video from the event was shared in social media feeds more than a week later with a different description: "Mass protests errupt (sic) across America as citizens take to the streets in outrage after the US launches attack on Iran," one X user posted June 22.

Following news of the United States’ June 21 airstrikes against Iranian nuclear sites, the post amassed nearly 5 million views.

Israel attacked Iran on June 13, killing senior military commanders and nuclear scientists, along with an unconfirmed number of civilians, including children. Iran retaliated with missile barrages, striking near homes in the central Israeli city of Rishon Lezion and killing two people, The Associated Press reported.

PolitiFact screenshotted recognizable frames from the June 22 post to conduct a reverse image search.

One frame matched video found in a June 15 Instagram post. That same day, Chula Vista, California broadcasting company KSDY 50, posted the identical video with "#NoKingsDay" in the Instagram caption.

Rachel Laing, spokesperson for the San Diego mayor’s office, verified by email that the "footage was from the No Kings rally on 6/14. I’m not aware of any protests related to Iran over the weekend."

There weren’t any protests the size of the No Kings demonstration in San Diego during the weekend of June 21, San Diego Police Lt. Travis Easter told PolitiFact in an email.

We rate the claim that this video shows protesters rallying against U.S. strikes in Iran False.