After Gates’ attorneys argued the Court of Northern Netherlands lacked jurisdiction to hear the case against him because Gates does not live there, the court issued a judgment rejecting that argument.

An Instagram post shared what looked like explosive news: "Bill Gates Indicted," it said between two yellow "caution" emojis.

The Nov. 28 post’s proof? A video showing former U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. saying Gates had been "indicted in the Netherlands for lying to the public about the COVID vaccine."



The post’s caption claimed Kennedy "has made public that Bill Gates has been indicted in the Netherlands for lying to the public about jabs."

But the post is wrong. Gates, the philanthropist and Microsoft Corp. co-founder, wasn’t indicted and Kennedy, who made these comments Oct. 23 in Duluth, Georgia, months after suspending his presidential campaign and supporting Donald Trump, didn’t prove that he had.

An Oct. 16 Court of Northern Netherlands judgment ruled on Gates’ argument that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear the case because Gates does not live in the Netherlands.

The judgment did not directly name Gates, but it referred to a defendant "X," described as a co-director of a foundation addressing global poverty, disease and inequality. It also mentioned "X" being affiliated with the Gavi, an international organization working to expand access to vaccines, and the World Economic Forum. The judgment further said "X" had a Dec. 3, 2020, interview with NBC News’ Today, uploaded on YouTube with the title, "It looks like almost all the vaccines are going to succeed." All these descriptions match Gates’ profile and the court confirmed to PolitiFact that X refers to Gates.

"To be clear, that judgment does not say anything about the larger case," court spokesperson Anno Rijpkema said.

A provision in the Dutch Code of Civil Procedure allows a Dutch court — such as the Court of Northern Netherlands — to gain jurisdiction as long as it has jurisdiction over at least one defendant and provided that the claims against the defendants have the same underlying set of facts and are closely related legally.

The court ruled that it has "international jurisdiction over the American co-defendant," and charged Gates legal costs amounting to 1,406 euros or around $1,478 (as of Dec. 3). In a Dutch court, the losing party shoulders legal costs.

Gates is not obliged to appear personally when the larger case goes to civil trial, Rijpkema said, but his attorneys can represent him.

We rate the claim that Gates was indicted in the Netherlands False.