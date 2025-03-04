The screenshot is fake and has been circulating for at least six years.

As President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canada and Mexico took effect March 4, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 1,300 points in two days.

Some X users — including former U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., — shared a screenshot of what looked like a 2012 X post by Trump about what should happen if the Dow drops by that much that quickly.

The screenshot made it appear as if Trump wrote, "If the Dow drops 1,000 points in two days the President should be impeached immediately."

(Screenshot from X)

But this is a fake post that has been circulating for at least six years. There’s no record of Trump making such a statement.

Snopes fact-checked this claim in 2018 and said it was unproven, and AFP fact-checked the same claim in 2020, saying there was no evidence Trump posted it. PolitiFact debunked a similar fake post in 2018 with a supposed Trump X post that said, "If the Dow Joans ever falls more than 1000 ‘points’ in a Single Day the sitting president should be 'loaded' into a very big cannon and Shot into the sun at TREMENDOUS SPEED! No excuses!"

Searching the Trump Twitter Archive, a database of Trump’s X posts, using keywords like "Dow" and "impeached" showed no such post, although it does not include deleted posts before September 2016. PolitiFact found no news reports or other credible sources that show Trump wrote it.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 649 points on March 3, then dropped 670 points on March 4.

Trump did not post on X saying, "If the Dow drops 1,000 points in two days the President should be impeached immediately." We rate that claim Pants on Fire!