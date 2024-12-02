PolitiFact found no evidence that former presidents George H.W. Bush or Jimmy Carter interfered with their family members’ proceedings or took action afterward to change the consequences.

Billy Carter was never charged with a crime for taking $220,000 from the Libyan government without first registering as a foreign agent. A Senate investigation found no evidence he broke the law.

Neil Bush was never charged with a crime for his role in the 1980s financial industry savings and loan scandals. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. settled a lawsuit against him and other corporate officers of the Silverado Banking, Savings and Loan Association.

President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter Biden this month for federal gun and tax convictions and any "offenses against the United States" since 2014, drawing comparisons to past controversies involving presidential families.

Some social media users claimed former presidents George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter also pardoned immediate family members.

A Dec. 2 Threads post said Bush "pardoned his son Neil for his role in the S&L scandals of the 1980s" and Carter "pardoned his brother Billy who took over $200,000 from Libya as its foreign agent."

Others shared the same text Dec. 3 on X, with some posts amassing more than 893,000 views.

But these claims are false. The federal government did investigate George H.W. Bush’s son and Jimmy Carter’s brother, but neither one received a pardon.

The former presidents never had the chance: neither investigation led to criminal charges that presidential pardon power could have erased.

Neil Bush was involved in the financial industry’s savings and loan crisis, which led more than 1,000 savings and loan associations to close. He was an officer of the Silverado Banking, Savings and Loan Association, which collapsed in 1988, followed by hearings and investigations by Congress and federal agencies.

In 1990, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. sued Silverado Banking officers, including Neil Bush, accusing them of "gross negligence." Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Thrift Supervision accused Neil Bush of conflicts of interest and ordered him not to violate conflict of interest regulations in the savings and loan industry in the future.

Neil Bush’s father, then serving as president, publicly pledged not to get involved.

''It's easy for me as the president, because the system is going to work, and I will not intervene. I've not discussed this with any officials and suggested any outcome," George H.W. Bush said in July 1990.

The FDIC lawsuit ended in a 1991 multimillion-dollar settlement. The Austin Chronicle reported that an unnamed "Republican fundraiser" paid Neil Bush’s settlement obligations.

PolitiFact found no evidence George H.W. Bush interfered during these proceedings or used his presidential powers to intervene after the fact.

The Justice Department’s public list of George H.W. Bush’s presidential pardons does not mention Neil Bush — which makes sense because he was never charged with or convicted of a crime in the matter.

Similarly, the official list of Jimmy Carter’s presidential pardons does not mention his brother, Billy Carter — nor could it, because he had not been charged with a crime.

Jimmy Carter faced questions throughout his unsuccessful 1980 reelection campaign about his brother’s activity on behalf of the Libyan government. The controversy came to be known as "Billygate."

Billy Carter publicly stated in 1978 that the Libyan government had paid him to visit the country.

A U.S. Department of Justice investigation found in July 1980 that although Libya paid Billy Carter $220,000, he registered as a Libyan foreign agent only after repeatedly ignoring the department’s notices that he must do so under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The Senate then launched its own investigation.

Billy Carter said he did not lobby his brother on behalf of Libya, and Jimmy Carter said his brother had no influence on U.S. policy toward Libya.

Billy Carter described the Libyan money as a "loan" but reportedly never repaid more than $1,000.

The Senate investigation found no evidence Billy Carter violated the law.

Billy Carter was not charged with a crime, and PolitiFact found no evidence Jimmy Carter interfered in the investigations or acted officially to help his brother in the matter.

Some presidents have pardoned family members. Former President Bill Clinton pardoned his half brother Roger Clinton for 1985 cocaine charges shortly before leaving office in 2001.

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln pardoned first lady Mary Todd Lincoln’s half sister Emilie Todd Helm, widow to a Confederate general, under his policy of amnesty for former secessionists.

During his first term in office, President-elect Donald Trump pardoned his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, for 2004 tax evasion, witness tampering and unlawful campaign donation convictions. (Trump has tapped Charles Kushner to be his ambassador to France.)

But neither George H.W. Bush nor Jimmy Carter ever pardoned a family member. We rate those claims False.