It’s been more than three years since COVID-19 vaccinations were rolled out, but that has not slowed new conspiracy theories about them.

In one Instagram reel, a man says the Marburg virus disease was implanted in people who got COVID-19 vaccines. "What was really in them is nanoparticles, and they lay dormant until they pulse a signal from the 5G network," he says.

The man also says 5G pulses from the Marburg virus will kill some people, but for others, it will activate hologram technology to fool everybody about Jesus’ second and alien invasions. He says the fear the holograms will produce will make everyone accept a single global government, military and religion.

As multiple PolitiFact articles have found, the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines have been publicly available since the vaccines came out.

In checking the ingredients for the Moderna, Pfizer and Novavax COVID-19 vaccines, we found none of them contained the Marburg virus.

Amira Roess, a professor and epidemiologist at George Mason University, told Agence France-Presse that "the components of the vaccines do not include anything related to the Marburg virus."

The Marburg virus is a severe illness in the same family group as Ebola and causes a viral hemorrhagic fever in humans. ​

The disease is spread through bodily fluids of an infected person, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization.

More than 270 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of May 2023, the CDC’s data tracker shows. Multiple studies have found that the death rate among people who received COVID-19 vaccines has been lower compared with people who did not receive the vaccines.

Politifact has also previously debunked claims that COVID-19 vaccines have nanoparticles that can connect to 5G networks.

Nanoparticles refer to materials with dimensions in the nanoscale, or less than 100 nanometers. Lipid nanoparticles are used in COVID-19 vaccines to carry mRNA and are unconnected to 5G networks.

We rate the claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain a Marburg virus disease that can be activated by 5G technology Pants on Fire!