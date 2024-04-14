In the original video, Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor and former U.S. Senate candidate, says Adele used "sirtfoods" to lose weight. Oz does not mention a "coffee trick".

Did British singer Adele lose more than 100 pounds using a "coffee trick"? No, but a video supposedly from "The Dr. Oz Show" claims she did.

"Singer Adele broke the internet when she posted pictures of her incredible transformation," Dr. Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor and former U.S. Senate candidate, supposedly says in a Facebook video. "Headlines suggest she went from 240 to 130 with a weird coffee trick."

It appears as if Oz goes on to promote a "coffee trick" for weight loss. A link in the Facebook post redirects users to purchase a dietary supplement.

But the video was manipulated.

This post was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Read more about our partnership with Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram.)

In the original segment of "The Dr. Oz Show," published to Oz’s YouTube channel July 23, 2021, Oz talks about Adele’s weight loss. But he does not mention a "coffee trick." Instead he says, "The headlines suggest she lost around 50 pounds, thanks to something called sirtfoods." The sirtfood diet encourages people to eat foods with ingredients that activate a protein that can burn fat. But experts have said that the diet lacks scientific evidence.

Adele told British Vogue in 2021 that she’s never done the sirtfood diet. "If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard," she said.

"The Dr. Oz Show" ended in 2022 when Oz began campaigning for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. Oz’s official website contains a disclaimer warning people to be wary of scammers selling fake products using his "name and likeness — sometimes even using AI to generate fake videos of what looks like me, but isn’t." The disclaimer says that the only real videos of him are on his verified social media accounts.

Oz is a global advisor for iHerb, a website that sells health products. But that website does not sell the dietary supplement advertised in the Facebook post.

We’ve previously rated False other altered videos of Oz that show him selling weight loss products. In 2019, Oz wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal criticizing Facebook scam ads that use celebrity personas.

We rate the claim that Oz said Adele used a "coffee trick" to lose weight False.