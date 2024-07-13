Claims that violent incidents and shootings were "staged" are a common trope among misinformers.

We found no reputable news sources or law enforcement authorities who said that the Secret Service staged the attack.

The conspiracy theory that the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally on July 13 was staged began almost as soon as the shooting itself had ended.

Social media posts baselessly claimed that the former president’s campaign staged the shooting that killed one person, injured two others and left Trump with a minor ear injury. We rated that claim Pants on Fire. But other posts went a step further to claim that the very agency tasked with protecting the president orchestrated the incident.

"Watch the ‘shooting’ video carefully. The Secret Service allowed the conman to pause with his fist in the air for an unusually long time, instead of getting him completely off the stage as soon as possible. All of this was staged," a July 13 Threads post said.

Another Threads post said: "Was the Trump rally ‘shooting’ staged? The secret service agents didn’t seem too concerned with keeping him fully covered from more possible gunshots."

Claims that violent incidents and shootings were "staged" to distract from other news are a common trope among misinformers. Claims that the U.S. Secret Service staged this shooting lack merit and evidence.

The Secret Service faces scrutiny in the shooting, including questions about how gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks gained access to a rooftop outside the Butler, Pennsylvania, venue. President Joe Biden ordered an independent review of the security at the rally while congressional leaders have also launched an investigation.

The shooting unfolded with thousands of people in attendance watching. Corey Comperatore, 50, an engineer and father of two who spent years as a volunteer firefighter, was killed by gunfire as he tried to shield his family. Moments later, Secret Service snipers fired on Crooks, killing him as well. Two others at the event were injured.

We found no reputable news sources or statements from law enforcement who said that the Secret Service staged the attack. PolitiFact reached out to the Secret Service for comment but did not receive a reply.

We debunked another claim that attempted to implicate the Secret Service in the shooting.

In responding to other claims accusing the Secret Service of mishandling the event’s security, spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said it had "added protective resources & technology & capabilities" to the event.

The primary role of the Secret Service is to protect current and former presidents. The Secret Service also provides protection for some presidential candidates; Trump has received protection from the agency since he ran for president in 2016.

The Secret Service works with state and local law enforcement officials to provide protection. Preliminary evidence shows the gunman fired from outside the security perimeter. Although the Secret Service has acknowledged security lapses at the rally, we found no evidence that the agency itself planned the shooting.

We rate the claim that the Secret Service staged the Trump rally shooting Pants on Fire!