Easter Sunday’s date changes each year depending on the lunar calendar. This year, Easter falls on March 31, but that is just a coincidence. Easter has not been replaced.

Has Easter been replaced?

Nope, the internet is just hopping to conclusions.



"Trans activists replaced Easter with the Transgender Day of Visibility," posted conservative influencer Ian Miles Cheong on X. "Easter is no more."

The March 14 post featured an infographic from the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization PFLAG that announced the "Transgender Day of Visibility" on March 31.

Easter Sunday falls on the same day this year, but that is just a coincidence.



Transgender Day of Visibility, a day dedicated to raising awareness about the transgender community, has been on March 31 every year since its creation in more than a decade ago.

It is a fixed date like the Fourth of July, Veterans Day, or Christmas.



But Easter’s date changes each year.

The Christian holiday celebrating Jesus Christ’s resurrection is also observed by children with chocolate bunnies and egg hunts. It falls on March 31 this year. In 2023, it fell on April 9, and the year before, on April 17.

Easter’s date is based on the lunar calendar, and always falls on the Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox. Other roving holidays such as Thanksgiving or Memorial Day are based on a certain week in a given month.

The Easter Bunny’s favorite workday has not been replaced by the Transgender Day of Visibility.



If anything is to blame for a crowded calendar, it’s the moon.



We rate this claim False.