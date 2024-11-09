Stand up for the facts!
Posts about purported missing police officer are scams, and misuse a photo of a deceased NYPD cop
Posts sharing the image of a police officer purportedly missing are scams. The officer was fatally shot in New York in March.
In Facebook groups dedicated to communities in places such as Nassau County, Florida; Easley, South Carolina; and Preston, in the United Kingdom, users are sharing an image of a man purportedly missing.
"HELP FIND HIM," one Nov. 9 post said in a group called "Preston Community Page." "Police officer Jonathan Diller went missing yesterday morning here in #Preston. His truck was found last night with his son inside but unfortunately there is still no sign of him. … A silver alert has been issued for Jonathan who is considered to possibly be in EXTREME danger and in need of medical assistance. We are asking for the community’s help. ONLY TAKES 2 SECONDS to share … "
The post was from an account created April 26 under the name "Margaret Ladner."
And this same account posted the same image of a man and child with the same plea in other community groups.
In a Nov. 9 post in a group called "Easley, South Carolina online yard sale," Diller was purportedly missing in Easley. And in a Nov. 9 post in a group called "Nassau county FLA buy,swap,sell,or give away," Diller was purportedly missing in Nassau County.
But the claims in these posts aren’t true.
Jonathan Diller was a police officer, and the image of him in the fabricated posts is authentic. He was a New York Police Department officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop March 25 in Queens, New York. He is survived by his wife and toddler son.
His death drew media coverage, though searching for "Jonathan Diller" now brings up news stories from around the country — in Maine, Indiana, Massachusetts, Idaho and more — debunking the claim that he’s missing there.
The Better Business Bureau said in a Nov. 5 blog post that bait-and-switch scams such as this one are increasing in local buy-and-sell Facebook groups.
"You are scrolling through Facebook, and a gut-wrenching post about an injured animal, a missing child, or a lost older adult grabs your attention. You want to help, so you share the post on your own profile," the post said. "After you share the post, the scammer changes the original post to a deceptive rental ad, a sales pitch or a link to a survey that ‘guarantees’ a cash prize. Now, your friends think you have recommended that content. These bait-and-switch ads aim to either get a deposit for a rental property before the user gets a chance to see the home — or get your personal information, which could lead to identity theft."
The claims about Diller are not real and are intended to bilk money from social media users. We rate claims about the missing police officer Pants on Fire!
