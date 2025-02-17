The post contains a link to a fake Fox News page that contains artificially generated testimonials selling a dietary supplement.

The video manipulated footage from Elon Musk’s Nov. 4 appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

Although diabetes has no known cure, there are plenty of online scams claiming to offer one.

A fabricated Facebook video appears to show X owner Elon Musk sharing a new method to eliminate diabetes.

"There’s a new natural bedtime trick you can start doing tonight and escape diabetes for good," Musk appeared to say in a Feb. 17 Facebook video.

But the video is not real; It’s been manipulated from Musk’s Nov. 4 appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast. In the original interview, Musk didn’t mention diabetes.

The fabricated Facebook post showed Musk telling users to click a link to access a guide for the diabetes treatment. It also redirected users to a fake Fox News page populated with what appeared to be artificially generated video testimonials about an"at-home method" that cured over 100 diabetes cases.

The post also directed viewers to a website selling dietary supplements.

PolitiFact has previously rated False several manipulated videos of celebrities including Dr. Mehmet Oz, a heart surgeon and onetime U.S. Senate candidate, singer Kelly Clarkson and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson selling health products.

We rate the claim that Musk promoted a "bedtime trick" to cure diabetes False.