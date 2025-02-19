The spelling of Zelenskyy’s name in the screenshot is not the same spelling Musk uses on X when criticizing Zelenskyy.

A search for news reports about Musk saying he would ban Volodymyr Zelenskyy from X yielded no results.

The post is not on Elon Musk’s X account.

X owner Elon Musk posted on X that the Ukrainian people despise President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but he didn’t threaten to suspend Zelenskyy from the platform, as social media users claimed.

"We are looking into suspending Ukraine Propagandist Zelenskyy’s account," a Feb. 19 Threads screenshot of a social media post sharing an X post that appeared to be from Musk’s X account said.

The X post does not appear on Musk’s account. A search of Google and the Nexis news database for news reports about Musk saying he would ban Zelenskyy on X yielded no results.

Musk has repeatedly criticized Zelenskyy on X, but when he does, he spells the president’s last name with a single "y" at the end, and this supposed Musk post spells it with two, Zelenskyy.

We rate the claim that Musk posted on X that he is looking into suspending Zelenskyy’s account False.