Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce did not publicly attend a ‘No Kings’ rally, contrary to fake story, photo
If Your Time is short
A fake news story posted on Facebook with AI-generated images reported that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attended ‘No Kings Day’ rally.
On June 12, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and professional football player Travis Kelce were photographed during a date night at Game 4 of the National Hockey League’s Stanley Cup finals.
Three days later, images emerged of the couple participating in the June 14 "No Kings" protests organized across the country in response to the Trump administration’s policies and military parade.
But only one of those accounts was real.
"Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce ignite ‘No Kings Day’ rally, joining thousands in a stunning show of support for equality," the headline of a June 15 news story read, accompanied with a photo of the couple with protesters and signs in the background. The same news story emerged on a separate website under the name of a different author and included a different image of Kelce and Swift at protests.
The images appear to have been made with generative artificial intelligence. They include visual distortions. In one, Swift has one blue eye and brown eye and a poster in the background reads "Tayis," with a portion of the "T" cut off. In another, a sign in the background reads "Taylr."
The photos and stories were shared on X and Facebook. A Threads user criticized a post that received 5,000 likes as "AI slop."
No news outlets reported Swift or Kelce at the "No Kings" day protests. The fact-checking website Lead Stories also debunked the story, pointing out that neither Swift nor Kelce commented about the protests on their social media accounts.
The fake news story of Kelce and Swift at "No Kings" protests is the latest in inauthentic posts and images that have circulated social media platforms with AI roots.
This one is fake. We rate it Pants on Fire!
