The majority of California voters cast mail ballots, including many who submit them at vote centers, drop boxes or by mail on Election Day.

California’s ballot counting pace is not a sign of cheating. The state conducts the count in accordance with state law. Its count takes longer than most states.

Shortly before abruptly ending his "Meet the Press" interview, President Donald Trump wrongly pointed to California’s ballot counting pace as evidence of "a rigged election."

When Trump said the state was still counting ballots days after the June 2 election, host Kristen Welker said, "That’s how they count the votes in California."

Trump said: "Do you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election."

Welker asked Trump for his evidence that the election was rigged.

"All I have to do is look," Trump said, adding, "And I listen. And I listen to people. And let’s see what happens."

After more back and forth, Trump called Welker’s show and network "crooked," saying, "Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough." Shortly after, he walked out of the interview, bringing it to an abrupt end.

The California primary featured multiple races, including for governor and Los Angeles mayor. California typically takes longer than other states to count ballots, which is largely a function of the state’s laws and reliance on voting by mail.

Trump’s interview was recorded June 5, three days after the election. As of mid-afternoon California time June 8, about 72% of the votes were counted in the governor’s race showing Democrat Xavier Becerra in the lead followed by Republican Steve Hilton.

We asked the White House for information showing that the California election is rigged and how that relates to ballot counting. A spokesperson referred us back to the president’s comments.

For years, Trump has repeatedly spread falsehoods about "rigged" elections, including in California. Trump’s not alone in his criticism of the pace of California counting ballots, however, he distorted what it means. It’s not a sign of widespread cheating.

California laws set the pace of the count

In California, a state with about 23 million registered voters, election officials mail ballots to all active voters. In 2024, about 19% voted in person.

It takes time to process mail ballots, including election workers verifying identity by matching signatures on the envelopes with registration records.

The state Legislature in 2025 shortened the timeframe for counting ballots, requiring counties to count most ballots by June 15, nearly two weeks after the primary. County election officials have 30 days to process some ballots including provisional ballots.

Many voters turn in their ballots on Election Day, experts say. The state counts ballots postmarked by Election Day that are received by counties within seven days after the election.

County elections officials must report their final results to the secretary of state by July 3 and the state will certify results by July 10.

Kim Alexander, president of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation, pointed to other factors that affect ballot processing time in the state’s 58 counties, including the election staff’s capacity, equipment and space.

Even if counties had the money to add more equipment and staff, many don’t have the space, Alexander said. The foundation, along with Protect Democracy United, which works to build public confidence in elections, proposed that the state spend $91 million on additional county funding for equipment, space and staff as well as for voter outreach and education promoting early ballot return.

Alexander said that the pace of the count is not proof the election was rigged.

"But there is plenty of evidence that long vote counts undermine voter confidence," and California should better explain that it is prioritizing access, security and accuracy, Alexander said.

California also requires a mandatory 1% manual tally for all jurisdictions, which also slows the process but is a security measure in addition to post-election audits, said Lisa Bryant, a Fresno State professor and expert on election administration.

Secretary of State Shirley Weber has defended California’s system.

"Accuracy comes before speed," Weber said in a statement days after the primary.

The ballot counting has drawn interest in part because in the nonpartisan Los Angeles mayor’s race, Democrat Nithya Raman pulled ahead of Republican Spencer Pratt for second place. Mayor Karen Bass has remained in first place with the majority of votes counted.

Federal prosecutors said they are investigating fraud in CA election

There is anecdotal evidence of fraud in elections, but historically not enough to change the outcome.

Bill Essayli, a Trump appointee and first assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles, wrote on X that his office has "multiple election fraud investigations underway" but provided no details. In another post, he pointed to the 2026 case of Brenda Lee Brown Armstrong, who agreed in May to plead guilty on a charge related to paying a homeless person to register to vote.

Essayli has challenged the state’s election laws and questioned whether the state is keeping voter rolls up to date, including removing dead people. The federal government is in a legal battle with California and other states seeking their full voter rolls.

Our ruling

Trump said the ongoing ballot counting in California means "they’re cheating on the election."

The pace of counting ballots in the June 2 primary is in accordance with the state’s election laws. Those policies apply to all voters regardless of party.

Most Californians vote by mail, with about 19% voting in person in 2024. County election officials count most ballots in 13 days but have 30 days for some ballots. It takes time to process mail ballots, including election workers veryifying identity by matching signatures on the envelopes with registration records.

We rate the statement Pants on Fire!

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