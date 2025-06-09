This video shows Los Angeles Football Club fans rallying May 18 before a match against top Major League Soccer rival Los Angeles Galaxy.

"We are Los Angeles!" chants a crowd, raising their fists to pounding drums as they move through an outdoor corridor.

The June 9 TikTok video features a sticker reading "ICE Out of LA!" "DTLA Today!" The post’s caption includes the hashtags "lafightsback," "losangeles," "ice," "ice raids," "standup" and "peacefulprotests."

As demonstrators in parts of Los Angeles took to the streets to protest federal immigration agents’ raids starting June 6, scenes of impassioned crowds were not uncommon across social media and in news stories.

But this particular video had nothing to do with political protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions, despite multiple posts claiming the clip showed protesters chanting "We are Los Angeles" in defiance of ICE.

Using a reverse-image search, we found the video originated with the Los Angeles Football Club. It shows fans cheering before a May 18 match against the team’s top Major League Soccer rival Los Angeles Galaxy outside of the Bank of Montreal Stadium. The team shared the video on its Facebook page that same day along with the caption, "We are Los Angeles."

Major League Soccer is the leading professional soccer league in the United States and Canada.

BMO Stadium is located four miles south of downtown LA and 15 miles north of Paramount, areas where the majority of the Los Angeles protests have taken place. Other videos on the Los Angeles Football Club’s Instagram page from May 18 show fans in team colors and holding scarves with various messages in support of the club.

The TikTok post was one of several misleading social media posts that claimed to show ongoing LA protests with unrelated footage.

We rate the claim this video showed a crowd of Los Angeles’ protesters chanting "We are Los Angeles" in June 2025 False.

