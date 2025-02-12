Michael Jordan has spoken out in support of athletes who kneel during the national anthem as their right to protest.

We found no news reports, interviews or statements from the basketball star calling for athletes’ medals to be taken away.

This quote appeared on a blog site that referred to "a rare interview" but included no details about where, when or to whom this interview was given.

To some fans’ disappointment, basketball superstar Michael Jordan hasn’t always spoken out about racial justice issues.

But a recent Facebook post claimed that Jordan took a stance — against speaking out.

"Michael Jordan Sparks Controversy with Call for Medal Removal from Athletes Kneeling During Anthem," a Feb. 12 Facebook post said, crediting Jordan with saying: "Any athlete who kneels for our national anthem should lose their medal."

But Jordan did not say this — PolitiFact found no news reports, interviews or statements that the basketball star called for athletes’ medals to be taken away, nor has he condemned kneeling during the national anthem.

The linked article redirected Facebook users to a blog post that said Jordan gave a "rare interview," but the article did not say to whom the interview was given or when. The story had no reporter byline other than "nvvp."

Jordan in the past has voiced his support for athletes who chose to kneel during the national anthem.



Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick first knelt during the national anthem in 2016 to protest the killing of unarmed Black men by police. His silent protest sparked a movement, with athletes from a range of backgrounds participating.

In a 2017 statement to the Charlotte Observer, Jordan said: "One of the fundamental rights this country is founded on was freedom of speech, and we have a long tradition of nonviolent, peaceful protest. Those who exercise the right to peacefully express themselves should not be demonized or ostracized.

"At a time of increasing divisiveness and hate in this country, we should be looking for ways to work together and support each other and not create more division. I support Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA, its players and all those who wish to exercise their right to free speech."

We rate the claim that Jordan called for athletes’ medals who kneel during the national anthem to be revoked False.